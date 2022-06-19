ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Vince McMahon Disliking Cactus Jack Character

By Dakota Cohen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person who you should want to like you and your character if you want to succeed in WWE is Vince McMahon. Foley has had multiple different personas throughout his pro wrestling career, some of which he performed while in WWE such as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Foley came...

wrestlinginc.com

The Real Reason Big Show Paul Wight Left WWE

Current AEW star Paul Wight is no stranger to changing things up. After debuting for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant — initially billed as “the son of Andre the Giant” — Wight joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order (nWo) faction. Four years after his WCW debut, Wight made the move to World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) predecessor, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), in 1997, joining chairman Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turning heel under the name the Big Show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Jumping Off Steel Steps On WWE Raw Is Now A Meme

While exiting the ring after his unannounced promo segment on “Raw” last night, Vince McMahon appeared to get his feet tangled with the bottom rope which nearly led to him taking a fall. However, McMahon would use the ring post to regain balance before jumping off the steel steps. According to fans at ringside, McMahon also used the railing for support to catch his fall after jumping off the steps.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Provides Update On His Battle With Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is more determined than ever to beat his recurring prostate cancer. The veteran wrestler released a video on social media last night through which he detailed an epiphany he had before retiring to bed. “I was just in there, brushing my...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Madcap Moss Reveals Acting Advice The Rock Gave Him

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most successful actors in recent times, making movies and even having a show dedicated to his early life. The Rock did not start in Hollywood, however, as he was first a WWE Superstar. Current WWE Superstar Madcap Moss revealed on “The Power Trip After Party” what advice The Rock gave him and others regarding acting.
wrestlinginc.com

Bully Ray Believes Vince McMahon May Have Sent Two Message With Promo

Bully Ray saw something different in Vince McMahon following his short promo on “WWE SmackDown.” The WWE Hall Of Famer joined Eric Bischoff on this week’s 83 Weeks and discussed the aftermath of McMahon stepping down as WWE’s Chariman and CEO. “I’ve been so desensitized to...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Pulled From Title Match At Money In The Bank

A few weeks ago it was determined that fans would see Bianca Belair defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at the Money in the Bank premium live event next month. Rhea Ripley earned a title shot when she won a fatal 4 way on Raw during the June 6th episode, but she will no longer be challenging for the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
PWMania

Latest Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible WWE Return Date

Charlotte Flair is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in the “I Quit!” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has been out of action. After that match, WWE stated that Flair had broken her arm and would be out indefinitely, but she was actually written out of the storylines so she could marry Andrade El Idolo of AEW. On May 27, they married in Mexico.
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (6/22); AEW Dynamite Review, Vince McMahon Updates, Forbidden Door Preview

Liam Crowley, Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode below:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big Time: WWE Planning Major Match For Summerslam

That’s a plan for later. We are rapidly approaching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay per view and the show is going to be rather stacked. That being said, there are other major events later in the year that need to be built up as well. WWE also needs to get ready for Summerslam and now it seems that they have the plans in place for one of the bigger matches on the show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg On His WWE Release: ‘The Old Man Tapped Me Out’

Following his career as a professional wrestler, former WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion “Road Dogg” Brian James worked as a producer behind the scenes in WWE from 2014 until 2022. On the latest “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, James revealed what led to him not being a producer for the company anymore, and how Vince McMahon played a part in it.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Bobby Lashley impressed everyone

The return of Elias. There were two different people: Ezekiel and Elias. And, we see the two brothers sitting together on a sofa talking about where the guitarist was who says he traveled a lot and wrote songs. Then he adds that he is proud of his brother and Ezekiel tells him that the public, even if he is gone, remembers Walk With Elias and then also talks about wanting to achieve the goal of winning the briefcase and becoming champion by making theirs proud.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Dewey Foley Has Departed From WWE

Dewey Foley has reportedly exited WWE. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Dewey Foley recently left WWE with one source saying his exit happened in late April. Johnson reports that Foley made the decision to leave the company and he was not cut. Dewey, the son of Mick Foley, was...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Major Forbidden Door Championship Match To Be Set On AEW Dynamite

We are just four days away from the first-ever interpromotional Forbidden Door pay-per-view presented by All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. While the card appears somewhat complete, AEW President Tony Khan has suggested there’s more to come. The event is set to be headlined with a dream match...
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T On Whether WWE Bringing Back Lesnar Seems ‘Desperate’

Brock is back, whether you like it or not. A recent plague of injuries hangs around the neck of WWE’s main event scene like an albatross, with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton both out of action for the rest of the year. Both men were slated to be major contenders for the company’s top titles, and with plans having to be shuffled in the wake of the chaos, WWE has called an audible and brought back Brock Lesnar to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Summerslam, despite the two having recently had a high-profile program culminating in last April’s WrestleMania 38 main event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former-IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Returns To NJPW

It’s like we’ve gone back in time. At the conclusion of Tuesday’s New Japan Road show in Korakuen Hall, a familiar face graced the cerulean blue canvas. Former-IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA made a shocking return to the company after three years away. KUSHIDA challenged current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori, after Ishimori’s successful defense against Hiromu Takahashi.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Gail Kim Does Not Believe WWE Storyline Was Right For Mia Yim

Some storylines are a failure from the moment they are laid out on paper. Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, eight-time Women’s Champion, and current Impact Wrestling producer Gail Kim discussed with Ad Free Shows which storyline Mia Yim took part in while in WWE that did not go well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Reportedly Resumes Duties At WWE Performance Center

It looks as though WWE Hall of Famer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, is once again taking on responsibility backstage since suffering a cardiac event last year. According to a new report from John Pollock of “POST Wrestling”, Levesque spoke as part of a meeting today at the WWE Performance Center and specifically used the phrasing, “I’m back.” It’s not certain what this exactly means, though one could naturally see it as Levesque announcing his return to a prominent backstage role with the promotion.
WWE

