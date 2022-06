ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Friday after interfering with firefighters attempting to put out a fire, the Roseburg Police Department said. According to an RPD report, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, an officer arrested 30-year-old Merrill Joseph Ball after he refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO