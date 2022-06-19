Local roundup: Salem's Pearl wins second straight race at Stafford Speedway

Stafford Springs — Salem's Alexander Pearl won his second straight 20-lap SK Light Modified feature race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway.

Pearl, who moved up to second following a caution on lap 8, took the lead from Griswold's Tyler Barry on lap 11 and never lost the lead.

Oakdale's Derek Debbis, who started scratch in the field, worked his way up to fifth place by lap 15, jumped up to fourth with three laps and challenged Barry late for second place before settling for fourth. Colchester's Amanda West finished 14h.

Another local driver, Colchester's Bryan Narducci, finished second to Cory DiMatteo in the 40-lap SK Modified feature.

H.S. track and field

• Stonington's Phoebe Werling, representing the Bears Track Club, had the best finish among local competitors at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, placing seventh in the girls' rising stars javelin with a throw of 108 feet, 6 inches.

Teammate Nancy Inthasit added a 19th in the girls' rising stars 100-meter dash in 12.42 seconds while Josh Mooney made the semifinals of the boys' championship 110 high hurdles, but hit the ninth hurdle and fell, failing to reach the final. He will compete in the javelin on Sunday.

Bacon Academy's Jake Martino added a 15th in the boys' rising stars javelin (139-5) while NFA's Hannah Graham, representing the Norwich Track Club, was 10th in the girls' rising stars discus (118-2) and teammate Jasmyn Bransford competed in the 100 dash (12.93) and long jump (16-4.5).

The Norwich TC boys were represented by Dangelo Aristilde, who finished 15th in the rising stars 100 dash (11.05) and the 4x100 relay of Aristilde, Aldon Dawson, Jeremiah Paul and Stephen Lee, who didn't qualify for the final in the championship division but finished 18th overall in 43.24 seconds.

District 10 softball (10-12)

• Salem/Montville defeated East Lyme 7-1 in the opening round of the District 10 Little League softball (10-12) tournament as winning pitcher Abby Daniewicz had 16 strikeouts and Sophia Gibson was 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBI. Nitiya Buluso had two hits for East Lyme.

• Waterford defeated Stonington 11-1 in five innings as winning pitcher Gabrielle Fontaine pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts while finishing with three hits, including an inside-the-park home run. Gianna Duzant added two hits while scoring twice and Mia Majeski had a hit, run and RBI.

NECBL

• The Mystic Schooners broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and went on to beat the Danbury Westerners 5-3 in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game on Friday. Addison Kopack (Rhode Island) drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Two outs later, Eddie Micheletti (George Washington) tripled Kopack home and then scored on a wild pitch.

Connor Harris (George Washington) got the win in relief, allowing no runs or hits over 1.2 innings with two strikeouts. Starter Charlie McDaniel (Presbyterian) allowed three hits and one run over five innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac) was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Micheletti had two hits for the Schooners (5-2).

FCBL

• The Norwich Sea Unicorns lost the Vermont Lake Monsters 11-1 in a Futures Collegiate Baseball League game on Friday. The game ended after seven innings on a mercy rule. Matt Flaherty (Triton) had two hits and Jackson Ferrigno (UConn) tripled for Norwich (7-12).