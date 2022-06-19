ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Apple Store Workers in Maryland Become First in US to Unionize

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple store workers near Baltimore voted for a union Saturday, becoming the first organized store in the US in a landmark decision that could change the face of the tech giant’s retail operation. As of 8:30...

news.bloomberglaw.com

SFGate

Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up. An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

Workers Seek Union at a Chipotle Restaurant, a First for the Chain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Augusta, Maine, have petitioned a federal labor board for a union election, becoming the first U.S. Chipotle location to seek to unionize. The move could be significant if it spreads to more Chipotle stores, as has happened at...
AUGUSTA, ME
NPR

Starbucks fired 7 union organizers. The government wants a court to reinstate them

The National Labor Relations Board is asking a court to reinstate seven Starbucks workers who were allegedly fired illegally because they were involved in union organizing. If approved by a judge, the NLRB filing would allow the former Starbucks employees, who worked at multiple Buffalo, N.Y. locations, to return to work while anti-union allegations against Starbucks are heard in court, a process that can take months. The case is set to be heard on July 11.
BUFFALO, NY
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Tesla Layoffs Violated Law With No Warning to Workers, Suit Says

Tesla Inc. was sued by some former employees who claim the company’s decision to lay off about 10% of its workforce violated federal law by failing to provide the required advance notice for the job cuts. Two workers fired this month from Tesla’s battery factory near Reno, Nevada, allege...
RENO, NV
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks rethinks its bathroom policy

Starbucks is reconsidering its open-restroom policy due to a worsening mental health crisis in the U.S. that’s putting worker safety in jeopardy, according to interim CEO Howard Schultz. “We have to harden our stores and provide safety for our people,” Schultz said Thursday during an interview at The New...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Pennsylvania Judges Probe Whether Amazon Users Are Double Taxed

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judges drilled into the department of revenue’s decision to seek back taxes and penalties from an estimated 11,000 “Fulfillment by Amazon” retailers that had inventory parked in. Amazon. warehouses. A trade association of e-commerce merchants argued the state showed favoritism to Amazon by absolving...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Chesapeake Bay Group Cites Pollution Data Concerns (1)

Group’s director says pace insufficient to achieve 2025 goals. The current pace of reducing agricultural pollution in the Chesapeake Bay is off track, an advocacy group said Wednesday. As part of the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, the bay’s jurisdictions are committed to implementing practices and programs that will lead...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s New Regulatory Playbook Targets Climate, Opioids (4)

President Joe Biden released his third regulatory to-do list Tuesday, detailing his ambitions to regulate consumer data use, treat opioid addiction, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The list, which includes more than 2,650 items, is the third of Biden’s presidency. It offers a window into how the administration plans to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Girardi Fallout, Access to Justice Drive California Bar Fee Bill

Continued concerns over Tom Girardi saga is legislative focus. Legislature would retain control over expanding access to justice proposal. The California Bar could charge lawyers $390 for their annual license under legislation that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, with the bill specifically requiring the bar to comply with data breach notification requirements and mandating yet another state audit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Juul’s E-Cigarettes Are Ordered Off the Market in the US

The Food and Drug Administration denied authorization to Juul Labs Inc. for all of its products currently marketed in the US, dealing a substantial blow to a company that was briefly a darling among both tobacco giants and Silicon Valley investors. The regulator said in a. statement. Thursday that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Hawaii Governor Signs $18 Minimum Wage Law, First of Its Kind

Hawaii enacted the nation’s first statewide $18 minimum wage law, with Gov. David Ige’s signature of a bill aimed at fighting poverty among the islands’ workers. The measure, HB 2510, will raise the state’s minimum wage gradually from $10.10 per hour, first to $12 on Oct. 1 and then in increments until it reaches $18 on Jan. 1, 2028. Given the six-year timeline for the Hawaii law, other states could reach or surpass that $18 level sooner.
HAWAII STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Employer Speech Limits in Connecticut, Florida Among July 1 Laws

New limits in Connecticut and Florida on the messages that businesses can require their employees to hear are among a litany of state and local employment law changes set to take effect July 1. In Connecticut, the Democratic-majority legislature is limiting employers’ anti-union efforts by barring them (Act 22-24) from...
CONNECTICUT STATE

