A 63-year-old autistic man with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old was reported missing after the U-Haul he was riding in was stolen in Anaheim Wednesday. Anaheim Police Department officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near the street’s intersection with Beach Boulevard, and learned from the caller that the rented box truck had been stolen from the scene with James Blackwood inside, according to the department’s Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO