U.S. Open: Joel Dahmen's golf equipment at The Country Club

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
David Dusek/Golfweek

A complete list of the golf equipment Joel Dahmen is using at The Country Club during the 2022 U.S. Open:

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX shaft

HYBRID: Ping Anser (20 degrees), with Ping TFC 800 X shaft

IRONS: PXG 0211 ST (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts shafts

WEDGES: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy (50, 56 degrees), 0311 Dugar Daddy 2 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Super Stroke S-Tech Midsize (full swing) / Super Stroke Flatso 2.0 (putter)

Coming into full bloom: Once left for dead, The International has now blossomed into a thriving club thanks in large part to its members

As the season changes from spring to summer, the leaves (and allergies) make many golfers fully aware that everything is in bloom. As another golf season commences at The International Golf Club in suburban Boston, it has become quite apparent that the club is blossoming into one of the top private clubs in the New England area.
Abraham Ancer becomes latest TOUR player to join LIV Golf

Abraham Ancer became the most recent TOUR player to join Greg Norman's Saudi-backed LIV Golf series when the 31-year-old announced his commitment Tuesday. "This is not a decision I have taken lightly," Ancer said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful and would like to thank the PGA TOUR for the opportunities I have had in my career up to this point."
Spencer Cross earns All-America honorable mention

Tennessee golfer Spencer Cross has been named Honorable Mention All-America by Golfweek. Cross’ selection to the team marks his second All-America honor since the conclusion of the season. He was also named Honorable Mention by PING. Cross was also named Honorable Mention in 2020, making him the sixth golfer...
Matt Fitzpatrick's first major win, Phil Mickelson and the biggest takeaways from the 2022 U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Before Sunday, England's Matt Fitzpatrick had never won a professional golf tournament in the United States. Now, he has won two of the biggest golf events in the world on the same course. Nine years after winning the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club outside Boston, Fitzpatrick captured his first PGA Tour victory at the 122nd U.S. Open on the same course on Sunday with a 1-shot win over Will Zalatoris and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler sets single-season PGA Tour money record

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open, but Scottie Scheffler still snagged a little bit of the spotlight for setting the record for most money earned in a single PGA Tour season. The 25-year-old pro banked $1.56 million after coming in second place at the Open, bringing his current season...
Exclusive: Here are the details on PGA Tour changes that will see fewer players keep status, add lucrative events

CROMWELL, Conn. — The PGA Tour is planning some radical changes in the face of an effort by the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series to poach its top players. The moves include a significant reduction in the number of members who are fully exempt each season and the addition of a lucrative three-stop series of international events for top performers. And all of that means more changes to the oft-tweaked FedEx Cup.
R&A confirms that 150th British Open is open to all exempt players, including members of LIV Golf

Past champions Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen and exempt players such as Dustin Johnson can rest easy about competing in next month’s British Open. Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, confirmed that defectors to LIV Golf will have their exemptions honored at the 150th British Open to be contested at The Old Course at St. Andrews.
2022 Travelers Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
Michael Jordan convinced PGA Tour pro to reject LIV Golf

Rumors abound that more PGA Tour players are going to jump ship to the LIV Golf Series after the US Open, including reports claiming that Abraham Ancer is 100% gone to the Saudi-backed tour, but Harold Varner III will not be one of them. Varner’s agent, Preston Lyon, wrote, “He...
Check out the record prize money payout for each player at the 2022 U.S. Open

It pays to play well folks, especially in major championships. Just ask this week’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick. The 27-year-old Englishman shot a 2-under 68 to hold on for a narrow victory at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Fitzpatrick won by just one shot over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris to become the 13th player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open. For his efforts, Fitzpatrick will take home a record $3.15 million, $925,000 more than Jon Rahm last year. Scheffler and Zalatoris each earned $1,557,687 for finishing T-2 at 5 under.
2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from new record $17.5 million pool

Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will now pay out $17.5 million to those who made the weekend cut. That's officially the largest purse in major championship history.
Trevor Immelman to replace Nick Faldo as lead golf analyst for CBS

CROMWELL, Conn. -- Nick Faldo is leaving after 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports. In his place will be another former Masters champion. CBS announced Tuesday that Trevor Immelman of South Africa, who won the 2008 Masters and will captain the International team for this year's Presidents Cup, will step in for Faldo starting next year.
Greg Norman slams PGA Tour's 'DEAFENING' hypocrisy for banning players who have joined the LIV Golf Series and reaffirms that the Saudi-backed rebel league is 'a force for good' and 'not going anywhere'

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman has hit back at critics of the Saudi-backed series and slammed the PGA Tour for its 'deafening' hypocrisy. Norman, along with other former major winners such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, are among those who have joined the breakaway tour and been widely condemned because of the human rights abuses carried out by the Saudi regime.
