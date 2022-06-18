U.S. Open: Joel Dahmen's golf equipment at The Country Club

It pays to play well folks, especially in major championships. Just ask this week’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick. The 27-year-old Englishman shot a 2-under 68 to hold on for a narrow victory at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Fitzpatrick won by just one shot over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris to become the 13th player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open. For his efforts, Fitzpatrick will take home a record $3.15 million, $925,000 more than Jon Rahm last year. Scheffler and Zalatoris each earned $1,557,687 for finishing T-2 at 5 under.

