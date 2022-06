The Pilsen man who set fire to a Chicago police vehicle while wearing a Joker mask amid the city’s May 2020 riots has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood handed down the 34-month sentence Wednesday to Timothy O’Donnell. Because he has already been behind bars for two years, the sentence likely leaves O’Donnell with just a few months left to serve.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO