2022 U.S. Open final round tee times, how to watch the action at The Country Club

 4 days ago
Photo: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

It all comes down to this.

After 54 holes at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied atop the leaderboard at 4 under, one shot clear of defending champion Jon Rahm. Fitzpatrick has the opportunity to make history as the 12th player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open, and the first to do so at the same course.

Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson and Viktor Hovland highlight the list of notable players who missed the cut for the weekend.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s action at The Country Club. All times Eastern.

Final round tee times

Time Players

8:49 a.m. Stewart Hagestad (a), Harris English

9:00 a.m. Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Söderberg

9:11 a.m. Wil Besseling, Chris Naegel

9:22 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Austin Greaser (a)

9:33 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray

9:44 a.m. MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren

9:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa

10:06 a.m. Chris Gotterup, Sam Bennett (a)

10:17 a.m. Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott

10:28 a.m. Guido Migliozzi, K.H. Lee

10:44 a.m. Travis Vick (a), Brooks Koepka

10:55 a.m. Justin Rose, Sam Stevens

11:06 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler

11:17 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Andrew Putnam

11:28 a.m. Marc Leishman, Mackenzie Hughes

11:39 a.m. Richard Bland, Adam Scott

11:50 a.m. David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters

12:01 p.m. Joohyung Kim, Adam Schenk

12:17 p.m. Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale

12:28 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

12:39 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers

12:50 p.m. Brian Harman, Davis Riley

1:01 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson

1:12 p.m. Min Woo Lee, Sebastián Muñoz

1:23 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise

1:34 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Seamus Power

1:50 p.m. Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:01 p.m. Nick Hardy, Joel Dahmen

2:12 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

2:23 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

2:34 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm

2:45 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

How to watch

Sunday, June 19

TV

USA: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NBC: 12-7 p.m.

STREAMING

Peacock: 9-10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 11-13): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

U.S. Open Radio: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

