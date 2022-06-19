Around Town: Some ways to celebrate Father’s Day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Happy Father’s Day!

As I was preparing to write today, I thought about the holiday and all of the marketing I’ve seen associated with it during the last few weeks.

Television news shows I watch are filled with product recommendations, blogs are linking to the perfect gifts for men and my social media feeds are filled with reminders that the big day is coming up.

I respect the recommendations, reminders and all-out marketing endeavors I come across.

For me, though, it doesn’t change what’s most important on the holiday. I’m not trying to be weepy, but rather realistic about what this holiday and the others like it mean to me.

They mean time spent with my father actually connecting in real, authentic and genuine ways. Any gift I buy will surely not be used or it will be bright and shiny for a few days before being banished to the garage never to be seen again.

That’s how it goes in many households, isn’t it?

It’s tough to buy a gift for someone who seemingly has everything, so while the gesture is nice, let’s focus on other parts of the holiday.

One of my regular entertainment destinations, the Today Show, offered some fun Father’s Day celebratory ideas the other day. Just for fun, I’ll share them here:

• Host an at-home wine tasting

• Go to an arcade

• Rent a boat or kayak

• Go camping

• Prepare an ice-cream sundae bar

• Take a road trip

• Go to a sporting event

• Check out a flea market

• Attend an air show

• Watch old videos

• Wash the car

• Try a new restaurant

Some of the ideas are more actionable than the others, but you get the idea. There are many ways to be creative.

In my world, we are totally fine with a dinner at a fantastic restaurant (I think Rustic Kitchen is calling our name) and some talk time. And by talk time, I mean really talking. Talking about issues of the day, happenings in the world and situations that matter.

I enjoy hearing my dad’s perspective and enjoy nothing more than having our family together to engage in riveting conversations that make us all stop and think.

When all is said and done, you can spend time planning a grandiose adventure or buy the shiniest new tools out there, but what will really matter is that time spent together.

In many ways, I got my respect for the intangible from my Father. For us, life was never about things; rather the focus was on issues, events and items that really mattered.

I find more satisfaction and fulfillment in time spent that way.

As you celebrate Father’s Day today, I hope whatever you do fuels more of a connection between you, your dad and/or fatherlike figures in your life.

It’s important to commemorate the day, and to do it in the way that makes the most sense for you and yours.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]