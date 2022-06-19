ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists develop first perovskite solar cell that could last for over 30 years

By Princeton University
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B31sR_0gFI7ZPx00
Testing the lifetime of a highly-stable perovskite. Credit: Bumper DeJesus.

Princeton Engineering researchers have developed the first perovskite solar cell with a commercially viable lifetime, marking a major milestone for an emerging class of renewable energy technology.

The team projects their device can perform above industry standards for around 30 years, far more than the 20 years used as a threshold for viability for solar cells.

The device is not only highly durable, it also meets common efficiency standards.

It is the first of its kind to rival the performance of silicon-based cells, which have dominated the market since their introduction in 1954.

Perovskites are semiconductors with a special crystal structure that makes them well suited for solar cell technology.

They can be manufactured at room temperature, using much less energy than silicon, making them cheaper and more sustainable to produce.

And whereas silicon is stiff and opaque, perovskites can be made flexible and transparent, extending solar power well beyond the iconic panels that populate hillsides and rooftops across America.

But unlike silicon, perovskites are notoriously fragile. Early perovskite solar cells (PSC), created between 2009 and 2012, lasted only minutes.

The projected lifetime of the new device represents a five-fold increase over the previous record, set by a lower efficiency PSC in 2017. (That device operated under continuous illumination at room temperature for one year. The new device would operate for five years under similar lab conditions.)

The Princeton team, led by Lynn Loo, the Theodora D. ’78 and William H. Walton III ’74 Professor in Engineering, revealed their new device and their new method for testing such devices in a paper published in Science.

Loo said the record-setting design has highlighted the durable potential of PSCs, especially as a way to push solar cell technology beyond the limits of silicon.

But she also pointed past the headline result to her team’s new accelerated aging technique as the work’s deeper significance.

“We might have the record today,” she said, “but someone else is going to come along with a better record tomorrow.

The really exciting thing is that we now have a way to test these devices and know how they will perform in the long term.”

Due to perovskites’ well-known frailty, long-term testing hasn’t been much of a concern until now.

But as the devices get better and last longer, testing one design against another will become crucial in rolling out durable, consumer-friendly technologies.

“This paper is likely going to be a prototype for anyone looking to analyze performance at the intersection of efficiency and stability,” said Joseph Berry, a senior fellow at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory who specializes in the physics of solar cells and who was not involved in this study.

“By producing a prototype to study stability, and showing what can be extrapolated [through accelerated testing], it’s doing the work everyone wants to see before we start field testing at scale. It allows you to project in a way that’s really impressive.”

While efficiency has accelerated at a remarkable pace over the past decade, Berry said, the stability of these devices has improved more slowly.

For them to become widespread and rolled out by industry, testing will need to become more sophisticated. That’s where Loo’s accelerated aging process comes in.

“These kinds of tests are going to be increasingly important,” Loo said. “You can make the most efficient solar cells, but it won’t matter if they aren’t stable.”

Comments / 0

Related
TwoSq Media

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can potentially last thousands of years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perovskite Solar Cell#Solar Cells#Solar Cell Efficiency#Princeton Engineering#Psc
Phys.org

Testing the use of human urine as a natural fertilizer for crops

A team of researchers from several institutions in Niger, Germany and the U.K. has conducted a real-world test of the use of human urine as a natural form of fertilizer for crops. In their paper published in the journal Agronomy for Sustainable Development, the group describes an experiment they conducted with women farmers in the Niger Republic and the use of human urine.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

New CO2 Battery that Stores Renewable Energy Rolls Out in 2023

This month, an Italian startup announced the successful launch of a newly developed CO2 battery that uses carbon dioxide to store renewable energy on the grid at a utility scale. The innovative technology is now ready for global deployment. Concept to Product. Energy Dome began operations in February 2020. Two...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Science
rigzone.com

Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags

Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per bbl range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline. Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per barrel (bbl) range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline, Rystad says.
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

Astronomers discover two new polars

By analyzing the data from the Spektr-RG (SRG) space observatory and from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), astronomers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and elsewhere have discovered two new polars. The discovery is reported in a paper published June 9 on the arXiv pre-print repository. Cataclysmic variables (CVs)...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

From price shock to independence from fossil fuels

Oil and gas prices are currently on the rise, raising questions about the security of Switzerland's energy supply. In a policy brief, researchers from the Energy Science Center at ETH Zurich have now shown what Switzerland can do to make its energy system independent of fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Physicists shine light on solid way to extend excitons' life

Optics researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas have shown for the first time that a new method for manufacturing ultrathin semiconductors yields material in which excitons survive up to 100 times longer than in materials created with previous methods. The findings show that excitons, quasiparticles that transport energy,...
CHEMISTRY
CNET

A Massive Sunspot That Could Unleash Significant Solar Flares Is Pointed Right at Us

Space weather watchers are keeping a close eye on a dark and volatile spot on the sun that's grown dramatically this week. Between Sunday and Monday, Sunspot AR3038 more than doubled in size, making it several times wider than Earth's diameter, and it's continued to expand in the past 48 hours, according to NASA heliophysicist C. Alex Young, writing at EarthSky.
ASTRONOMY
Femina Mitchell

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.
Phys.org

Mysterious climate behavior during Earth's most severe mass extinction event explained

The end-Permian mass extinction is the most severe mass extinction event ever recorded, during which ~80% of marine species went extinct. While the beginning of this extinction event was driven by an extreme and rapid warming event, recovery of both global climate and ecosystems was extremely sluggish. Temperatures remained lethally hot and ecosystems remained depleted for over 5 million years.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Volvo unveils hydrogen-powered trucks that emit water vapor and have 600-mile range

Swedish auto-manufacturer Volvo Trucks has started testing long-haul trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells that only emit water vapor, the company announced this week.The trucks will be able to tow 65 tons, travel around 1000 km (620 miles) and fuel up in less than 15 minutes, the company said.They hope to begin selling the trucks by 2030.Scientists have been interested in using hydrogen to power vehicles for decades because of the potential environmental benefits compared to fossil fuels.Traditional diesel fuel used in many trucks’s engines emits planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as nitrogen oxides, soot and other pollutants....
ECONOMY
Freethink

A groundbreaking solution could unleash our hydrogen future

Hydrogen gas can be burned as a fuel, with oxygen, leaving only water behind as a by-product. Usable in regular combustion engines, hydrogen fuel itself can be easily produced through methods like the electrolysis of water. If this production is powered by renewable energy, carbon will not be involved at any stage of the process, making it entirely free from greenhouse gases.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy