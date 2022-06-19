ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A look at the New York Rangers' upcoming free agents

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q75Ec_0gFI7JXZ00

Free agency is now less than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Let's take a look at the New York Rangers.

Key Restricted Free Agents

F Kaapo Kakko — The 2019 second-overall pick’s adjustment to the NHL has been a bit slower than expected, and it’s been a struggle for him to translate the scoring talent he showed in Finland to the NHL level. In 157 career games, Kakko has 26 goals and 58 points, including 18 points in his 2021-22 campaign, a season where he missed a solid chunk of the Rangers’ games due to injury. Kakko enters his first free agency on mixed ground. The points aren’t there for him to get a lucrative, long-term deal, but he showed flashes of the upside that got him drafted so high in the first place during the Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Final, fitting in on a “kid line” with fellow first-rounders Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere, a line that powered the Rangers past the Carolina Hurricanes before being ultimately broken up against Tampa Bay. Kakko’s puck protection skills and abilities along the boards are strong, and it’s definitely possible that after three years in the NHL he’s just on the cusp of finally producing offense. With Valeri Nichushkin helping the Colorado Avalanche potentially lift the Stanley Cup in the coming days, he could serve as a cautionary tale in giving up too early on talented top picks who don’t have the points to show for their strong play early in their careers. But on the other hand, it’s also very possible that Kakko’s tools never result in him producing significant offense. The Rangers need all the cap space they can get, so expect a one or two-year bridge deal at this point.

G Alexandar Georgiev — Before the arrival of Igor Shesterkin, there was once a time when Georgiev had a chance to be the heir to Henrik Lundqvist in New York. Georgiev’s first taste of NHL action went well, with a .918 save percentage in 10 games, and his first two full-time seasons were similarly impressive, as Georgiev posted a .914 in 2018-19 and a .910 in 2019-20. 2020-21 was a bit shakier, and as Georgiev ceded more and more starts to Shesterkin his play began to suffer. He finished that year with a .905 in 19 games. This year, Georgiev had his worst season in New York, with a .898 save percentage in 33 games. He simply did not play to the level he’d shown an ability to play at in the past, and the strength of Shesterkin, the Vezina Trophy favorite, emphasized Geoorgiev’s failings even more. Georgiev is due a qualifying offer of $2.65M, per CapFriendly, so it’s not a guarantee that Georgiev is even tendered an offer for the Rangers to retain his rights. If Georgiev is going to have a cap hit around that number next year, it probably won’t be in New York.

Other RFA’s: F Julien Gauthier, F Jacob Elmer, F Tim Gettinger, F Justin Richards, F Ty Ronning, F Austin Rueschhoff, D Libor Hajek, G Tyler Wall

Key Unrestricted Free Agents

F Ryan Strome — We previously covered the free agent situation of Ryan Strome in-depth, and it’s certainly a difficult situation for the Rangers to navigate. On one hand, Strome has fit extremely well in New York and produced like a strong top-six center. Over the past three seasons, Strome has 162 points in 200 games, which is a 66-point, 82-game pace. Centers who can score in the 60-70 point range don’t hit free agency often, and when they do, they get paid. But Strome’s numbers do come with one slight asterisk: he’s been the linemate of Artemi Panarin, a superstar, play-driving offensive force. Panarin being mentioned isn’t meant in any way to downplay Strome’s skill but instead is meant to raise the question that Strome will need to answer this summer. Is he the play-driving, line-anchoring top-six center he’s produced like? Or is he more of a passenger capable of piling up points when he gets the chance to ride shotgun next to elite scorers? The Rangers will be the first team that will need to ponder those questions as they consider whether to commit to Strome long-term.

F Andrew Copp — Copp was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline, and he’s been everything the Rangers could have hoped for and more. Copp had 18 points in 16 games after the trade, and added on 14 points in 20 playoff games, giving him a grand total of 32 points in 36 games in New York. Before 2020-21, Copp was widely viewed as a defense-first, versatile forward who probably wouldn’t end up being an offensive difference-maker. But after putting up 39 points in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, his outlook has changed quite a bit. Now, he looks more like a true two-way force. Given how well he played as a Ranger after the trade, it seems like staying in New York could be his best choice. But the Rangers will have a hard time finding enough cap space to keep both Strome and Copp, so they may end up having to choose one.

F Tyler MotteAnother member of the Rangers’ platoon of trade deadline additions, Motte has endeared himself to both Rangers fans and fans of the team he became an NHL regular with, the Vancouver Canucks. It’s Motte’s hard-nosed, ever-active style of play that makes him so widely appreciated by both fans and coaches alike, but in the absence of offensive production, how much is that style of play worth? Motte had only 15 points in 58 games this season and only two in the Rangers’ playoff run. Offensive production isn’t what he’s in the NHL to provide, but it will put a ceiling on his earning power this summer. On the open market, it’s definitely possible that Motte could earn a deal with a decent term at around $1.5-2.5M. Motte’s Rangers teammate, Barclay Goodrow, earned a long-term deal carrying a $3.6M AAV coming off of a season where he had only five more points than Motte did this year, but Goodrow also had two Stanley Cup rings on his resume, an asset GM’s value highly and something Motte currently lacks. Wherever he ends up this summer, New York or elsewhere, look for Motte to quickly become a favorite of his coach and fanbase.

Other UFA’s: F Greg McKegg, F Kevin Rooney, F Frank Vatrano, D Justin Braun, F Anthony Greco, F Maxim Letunov, F Nick Merkley, G Adam Huska, G Keith Kinkaid

Projected Cap Space

This is where things get tricky for GM Chris Drury. The Rangers, on paper, are in decent shape. They have just under $12M in projected cap space going into next season, a number that could rise even higher if they find a way out from under frequent healthy scratch Patrik Nemeth’s $2.5M AAV deal. But just because New York has $12M now doesn’t mean they can be just as active as they’ve been in the past. Next offseason, the Rangers will have both K’Andre Miller and Lafreniere hitting restricted free agency. The Rangers undoubtedly want to keep both in New York long-term, but spending significant money this offseason could make long-term deals for those two players nearly impossible. It could even be three players the Rangers want to lock up long-term if Chytil spends 2022-23 playing as he did against the Hurricanes. So while the Rangers definitely want to use this offseason to maximize their odds of overcoming the on-ice challenges they’ll face next spring, they can’t lose sight of the off-ice challenges they’ll face next summer. Those looming deals could impact every choice the Rangers make in the next few months.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers reportedly looking to trade goaltender Alexandar Georgiev

Because of all the (deserved) attention that Igor Shesterkin gets in New York, it’s easy to forget that the Rangers have another 26-year-old netminder that has shown flashes of brilliance over the last few years. Alexandar Georgiev sits with a .909 save percentage over 131 career appearances and is coming off a two-year contract that carried a cap hit of $2.45M.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking at Kaapo Kakko's restricted free agency

In what would prove to be their final game of the season last night, a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Rangers made the surprising choice to list forward Kaapo Kakko as a healthy scratch in favor of Dryden Hunt. It would be fair to say Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has not played up to projections so far in his young career, however given the team’s choice to scratch forward Ryan Reaves and the apparent severity of Ryan Strome’s injury, along with the developing chemistry between Kakko and linemates Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil, seeing Kakko sit was a surprise to say the least.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Greg Mckegg
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Anthony Greco
Person
Tyler Motte
Person
Keith Kinkaid
Person
Ryan Strome
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The New York Rangers#Colorado Avalanche
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at the Tampa Bay Lightning's free agents

Free agency is now less than six weeks away, and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July, while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Washington Capitals extend Beck Malenstyn

A few minutes after announcing a contract for Brett Leason, the Washington Capitals have wrapped up another negotiation. This time it’s Beck Malenstyn signing a two-year extension. His deal will come in at a slightly lower average annual value of $762.5K, as Malenstyn will receive $750K in 2022-23 and $775K in 2023-24 at the NHL level. The other difference is that the first year of this contract is a two-way deal, which carries an AHL salary of $110K.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers give one-year extension to former top 10 pick Vitali Kravtsov

With the New York Rangers’ season now over, the team has gotten to work quickly on its business for the offseason. Sunday morning, their first move was revealed. Dan Milstein’s Gold Star Hockey announced that winger Vitali Kravtsov signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the New York Rangers. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the one-year deal carries an $875k cap hit, which is a decrease from the $925k cap hit he carried on his entry-level deal as a top-10 pick. CapFriendly notes that Kravtsov’s qualifying offer would have been $874,125, meaning this contract is an ever-so-slight raise on that figure.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at the Seattle Kraken's upcoming free agents

Free agency is now less than six weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Let's take a look at the upcoming free agents for the Seattle Kraken.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Mets need to trade for this pair of Tigers relievers

The Mets have been an absolute force so far this season, holding the best record in the National League and second-best in the whole MLB. This, for the most part, has been done without star pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, as both have picked up injuries early in the season. The offseason acquisitions have really solidified the offense and made the Mets one of the most dangerous lineups in the league.
QUEENS, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ottawa Senators sign Dylan Gambrell to extension

Forward Dylan Gambrell has agreed to a one-year extension with the Ottawa Senators, as announced today by the team. The deal carries a cap hit of $950,000 and will make him a restricted free agent again in 2023. Ottawa acquired Gambrell from the San Jose Sharks a few weeks into...
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche sign forward Lukas Sedlak to one-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche announced the signing of forward Lukas Sedlak to a one-year contract for 2022-23. The contract brings Sedlak back to the NHL after three years spent in the KHL. No financial terms have been disclosed as of yet. Sedlak was actually signed through next season with Traktor Chelyabinsk,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule scenarios

With time winding down on the Eastern Conference Final and the Colorado Avalanche already punching their ticket through, the NHL is beginning to prepare for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Friday, the league announced the schedule scenarios for the penultimate series, which is dependent on whether the Eastern Conference Final goes to six or seven games.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks request to interview Luke Richardson, Brad Shaw

When Dominique Ducharme was unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 result in the 2021 playoff run, assistant Luke Richardson stepped in without missing a beat. The long-time NHL defenseman, who played more than 1,400 games in the league, had some head coaching experience with the Belleville Senators previously and had no trouble taking the reins in Montreal. The team played well, and Richardson was suddenly being looked at as a future NHL coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy