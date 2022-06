JFRD Logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are working on a traffic accident in the area of Blanding Blvd. and Wesconnett Blvd. involving more than 5 patients.

Expect delays in this area as the scene is being cleared.

This is an ongoing story and will up updated when new information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]