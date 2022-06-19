Tigers pound 3 HRs, beat Rangers 14-7 to end 6-game skid
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over the Texas Rangers.
The Tigers had scored only two runs in their last four games, but set a season high for runs against Texas. Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered and top prospect Riley Greene scored twice in his major league debut.Rangers win, Tigers lose 6th in a row
Rony Garcia picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings. Texas starter Taylor Hearn allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0