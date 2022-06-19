ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Land and water activities kick off Haverstraw Riverfront Festival

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Haverstraw celebrated the start to summer with its first Riverfront Festival.

The Yonkers Paddling and Rowing Club worked with the Beczak Center and the Hudson River Riders to organize a day full of water and land activities.

Participants learned about environmental issues that are impacting rivers, like overfishing oysters.

Children also had the opportunity to learn about recycling through arts and crafts.

"What we're all about is giving people an opportunity to get on the Hudson River to experience nature, to experience the fun of kayaking, whether you want to do it for leisure or for a workout," said Yonkers Paddling and Rowing Club Commodore Lee Wordsman.

The Yonkers Paddling and Rowing Club has been boating on the river for over 100 years.

