San Diego, CA

Key hole from the third round of the U.S. Open.

 4 days ago

A look at the key hole Saturday at The Country Club in the third round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 11

YARDAGE: 141

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.172

RANK: 9

KEY FACT: Scottie Scheffler hit his tee shot onto the red line marking the penalty area and chunked his second shot en route to a double bogey that started his free-fall out of the lead. Rory McIlroy made a 12-foot putt for his only birdie of the round to stay within sight of the leaders.

San Diego Union-Tribune

