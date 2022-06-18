ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Morgan gets Red Bulls started in 2-0 win over Toronto

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Lewis Morgan scored in the second minute and the New York Red Bulls went on to a 2-0 win over Toronto on Saturday.

The Red Bulls (7-4-5) never trailed after Morgan made it a 1-0 game, scoring on a header off a corner kick by John Tolkin.

Luquinhas scored the other goal in the 56th minute, lifting a ball over retreating Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who had just made a one-handed save near the top of the box.

Carlos Miguel saved all three shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Westberg saved two of the four shots he faced for Toronto (4-8-3).

The Red Bulls visit Los Angeles FC on Sunday, while Toronto will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

