BASKETBALL: Baty teams up with former Panthers at Juneteenth tournament

Cedric Baty (30) of the Horsemen calls a play while one of his teammates defends during a game against team Bet Dat at the 42nd Annual Danny R. Wright Juneteenth Basketball Tournament Friday at the Woodson Boys & Girls Club. (Chris Amaya|Odessa American)

Cedric Baty got together with some friends to form the team known as the Horsemen at the 42nd Annual Danny R. Wright Juneteenth Basketball Tournament.

The squad made its first appearance Friday at the Woodson Boys & Girls Club, facing off against team Bet Dat.

Baty’s presence was felt when he was on the court, sinking multiple 3-pointers and keeping things flowing by directing plays on the offensive and defensive ends.

Those were aspects that Baty used throughout his time at Permian before he sustained ACL, LCL and meniscus injuries in his right leg entering the second half of his senior season.

After spending time on the sidelines, Baty has slowly been easing his way back to the court.

“I’m ready to get back, I’m ready to get back to work and put my head down,” Baty said. “Ready to get back out here and do what I love.”

The recent high school graduate is seeing his health head in the right direction, discovering that his injuries are 85% healed during his most recent doctor’s visit.

Baty is facing six more weeks of recovery, so he took things slow during the first day of the Juneteenth tournament.

Since graduation, Baty has kept himself busy with things like physical therapy, trips to the gym and helping his dad with whatever he needs at the Woodson Boys & Girls Club.

He’s no stranger to the Juneteenth competition, as he has played in the tournament since his early childhood.

“For me to be competing up here since I was five, it’s fun,” Baty said. “To look up and see everybody that’s still coming up under me, it’s pretty cool to see.”

It wasn’t difficult for Baty to find teammates for the competition, putting the Horsemen together with players he has known since he was young.

The team had former Panthers Kobe Robinson, Javorian Miller and Baty’s recent teammate Calvione Calicutt.

Baty said it felt good being able to reconnect with everybody and bond over some friendly matchups.

“It’s pretty cool seeing everybody you grew up with come around, just gathering and having a good time and enjoying each other’s company,” Baty said. “It’s pretty cool to watch.”

In the time Baty spent off the court, he learned valuable lessons about being humble and he realized how much basketball really means to him.

Seeing things from the sideline also helped him get a better understanding of the game.

Baty is hoping those lesssons stick with him when he takes the next step at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, where he’ll also be joined by Calicutt.

The point guard said Sul Ross men’s basketball coach Xavier Webb always stayed in touch and made sure everything was going well.

“He’s just always been there every step of the way ,” Baty said. “Just to see that he really wants me, it’s a good thing knowing that a coach wants you.”

Getting to maintain his connection with Calicutt was a positive for Baty because he feels that the duo can benefit from the challenges they’ll face throughout their college career.

He also feels that the program can benefit from having a duo with strong chemistry.

Throughout his time as a Panther, Baty stood out for the high IQ plays he made that put his teammates in a favorable position to win games.

He knows making those plays will be important when facing a stronger level of competition.

“The people at the next level are just as smart, just as physical,” Baty said. “More athletic, bigger, better.

“You’ve just got to go put in the work.”

