Chico, CA

Chico parents feel the impact of record inflation at the grocery store

By Ryan Ketcham
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. - Mariel Vallejo is a mother of 4. She shops at FoodMaxx because of its low prices, but with these increases, she's paying more than twice what she used to pay. “I used to spend $100 - $150, now I go $300 or $250," said Vallejo. "That’s normally what...

www.actionnewsnow.com

