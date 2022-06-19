ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – June 19

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9GNr_0gFI50vR00

Cost-of-living crisis developments, by-election fears and World Cup rules feature on Sunday’s papers.

The Observer reports “a wave of 1970s-style of economic discontent” threatens to spread from the rail sector to public services as teachers and NHS workers flag industrial action over pay.

The Business Secretary has accused the country’s biggest trade unions of “bribing” workers to strike, according to The Sunday Telegraph, while The Mail on Sunday claims a leak reveals Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “secretly backs union barons”.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, warns in The Sunday Times that “we need to steel ourselves for a long war” in Ukraine following his return from Kyiv.

Unnamed Tory MPs have told The Independent the Prime Minister risks a “loss of authority” if the party suffers a double by-election defeat this week.

Attorney General Suella Braverman has vowed to complete Brexit, with the Sunday Express quoting her as saying it must be the British people – and not European judges – who “decide who can and cannot stay in our country”.

“I’m finally free to be me”, says Dame Kelly Holmes after the Olympic champion came out as gay on the Sunday Mirror.

Sunday People reports the mother of two-year-old James Bulger, who was abducted and murdered in Liverpool by 10-year-olds Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, has won her campaign to have a Commons debate on the handling of the 1993 case.

And “He shoots, he scores, he’s jailed”, reads the headline of Daily Star Sunday, with Qatar not relaxing “strict” laws for British supporters at the upcoming World Cup.

The Independent

Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ‘steadfast’ in backing Ukraine as officials say Russia mass mobilisation near

Boris Johnson promised the UK would be “steadfast” in supporting Ukraine and said any concessions to Moscow would be a “disaster”, as Western officials indicated mass mobilisation is imminent in Russia.The Prime Minister vowed to ensure “fresh political, military and financial support from the international community” to the war-torn country as he warned of “growing fatigue” around the conflict, his official spokesman said on Tuesday.“The Prime Minister’s concern is that it may not be at the forefront of everyone’s minds, because of… some of those wider global challenges we’re facing, not least on inflation around the world,” according to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
The Independent

Collapse in Tory support threatens ‘Conservative Celtic fringe’ in southwest, poll finds

A collapse in Conservative support across the southwest of England could see the party lose 11 seats in a general election – and come within a hair’s breadth of losing the constituency of Jacob Rees-Mogg.YouGov found that Tory vote share in the seats which they dubbed the “Conservative Celtic fringe” has dropped a remarkable 19 points since the 2019 general election, leaving Boris Johnson’s party on 38 per cent in the region.The figures were released on the day of a by-election in the Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton, where Liberal Democrats are hopeful of overturning a massive Conservative majority...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Nigerian politician charged with plotting to harvest child’s organs in UK

A Nigerian politician has been charged with allegedly plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, has been charged alongside a second defendant, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.The Metropolitan Police confirmed the charge following an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team. They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Met said.The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in...
AFRICA
The Independent

Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion appear to have been “coldly executed” as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer’s missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv. The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine granted EU candidate status in ‘historic moment’

European leaders have formally accepted Ukraine and Moldova as candidates to join the EU, in a “historic moment” which will also serve as a blow to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.Although it could take the two countries more than a decade to qualify for membership, the decision at a two-day EU summit is symbolic step which highlights the bloc’s willingness to reach deep into the former Soviet Union – in what Ukraine’s ambassador called “a signal to Moscow”.Georgia was also given a “European perspective” but told it must fulfill certain conditions before winning candidate status.The European Parliament endorsed the bids hours...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Zero engagement’ from Government on Transport for London funding crisis – mayor

The mayor of London has accused the Government of “zero engagement” over Transport for London’s (TfL) funding crisis, as a current settlement reaches expiration.Sadiq Khan warned of cuts which have “never been seen in London before” just a day before the fourth funding settlement of the pandemic, which took Government support to £5 billion, reaches an end on Friday.The mayor said that without a long-term funding plan Londoners would see a 10% reduction in Underground services, equivalent to an entire Tube line, and the loss of more than 100 bus routes.Speaking at a TfL bus garage in East Ham on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit’s economic impact may never be clear – Lord Frost

The true economic impact of Brexit may never be known, Lord Frost has said.Speaking on the sixth anniversary of the Brexit vote, the former minister said it may never become clear whether leaving the EU had brought any economic dividend as there was “so much else going on”.Lord Frost, who negotiated the Brexit deal before resigning over the Government’s broader direction, said: “I’m not sure it is ever going to be clear in that sense whether it’s succeeded or failed because so much else is going on and extracting the causality about this is always going to be extremely difficult.”Appearing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends 'positive signal'

A meeting with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to lower gas prices and boost domestic oil supplies was constructive, but did not produce a major breakthrough, groups representing the oil industry and refiners said Thursday.The meeting with Granholm and other top officials came as President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to relieve high gas prices that have frustrated drivers and spurred inflation. The Democratic president also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, and he delivered a public critique of the energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia says EU sanctions that prompted transit ban ‘unacceptable’

Moscow described the EU sanctions that led Lithuania to block the transit of some goods from mainland Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad as “absolutely unacceptable” on Wednesday.Lithuania has shut the route to steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do after Brussels green-lit further punitive action against Russia that took effect on Saturday.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov branded the sanctions “illegal” and said that countermeasures were being prepared by Russia.Meanwhile, a suspected “kamikaze” drone started a fire at a Russian oil refinery near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, local officials have said. Vasily Golubev,...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do?

Should Australia join the United States in a war against China to prevent China taking the US’s place as the dominant power in East Asia? Until a few years ago the question would have seemed merely hypothetical, but not anymore. Senior figures in the Morrison government quite explicitly acknowledged that the escalating strategic rivalry between the US and China could lead to war, and their Labor successors do not seem to disagree. That is surely correct. Neither Washington nor Beijing want war but both seem willing to accept it rather than abandon their primary objectives. There can be no...
WORLD
The Independent

Moldova, tiny, poor and bordering Ukraine, gets EU candidacy

The European Union announced Thursday that it has granted EU candidate status to Moldova, a poor non-NATO Eastern European country bordering war-torn Ukraine, which likely won’t enjoy the perks of full bloc membership for years to come.Along the road, Moldova will need to enact reforms in areas such as tackling corruption, organized crime, strengthening human rights and the rule of law. The former Soviet republic — landlocked between Romania and Ukraine — applied to join the 27-nation bloc just days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.Charles Michel, the European Council President and EU summit chair, tweeted the decision...
EUROPE
The Independent

Windfall tax could damage investment, industry warns Chancellor

The windfall tax could damage investment in the North Sea, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been told.The Chancellor unveiled the measure last month, after calls from Labour, which will put a 25% surcharge on profits of oil and gas giants.It is hoped the policy will raise as much as £5 billion, but energy firms have warned it could be detrimental to the sector.During a roundtable meeting in Aberdeen on Thursday, Offshore Energy UK chief executive Deirdre Michie said she pressed Mr Sunak on the issue.“The energy profits levy is an unexpected new tax that changes the basis for investments,” she said.“We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM hits out against ‘condescending’ critics of Rwanda plan

Boris Johnson said critics of the Home Office’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda are “condescending”.The Prime Minister, speaking from the Rwandan capital Kigali, said he was prepared to stress the “obvious merits” of the asylum policy to the Prince of Wales when they hold talks soon.Prince Charles had reportedly called the Rwanda plan “appalling” in remarks he made privately.But No 10 later said that it was unlikely that Mr Johnson would bring up the subject with the royal when they meet at the centre for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) leaders summit in Kigali.It will...
POLITICS
AFP

Tunisia ex-PM Jebali arrested: lawyer

Tunisian police on Thursday arrested former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, an ex-senior figure in the Ennahdha party which is the nemesis of current President Kais Saied, Jebali's lawyer said. "The police arrested Mr Jebali in his car in Soussa, then took him to Tunis," Zied Taher said.
WORLD
The Independent

More powerful vacuum cleaners could limit mice numbers in Parliament – minister

Fewer mice would be “gorging” on crumbs in the House of Lords if UK law allowed for more powerful vacuum cleaners, according to a minister.Cabinet Office minister Lord True joked the rodent problem in the upper chamber would be eased by scrapping EU regulations on the cleaning device.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Cabinet Office minister responsible for Brexit opportunities, has launched a dashboard to show how many changes have been made to the 2,400 pieces of EU legislation retained following Brexit.Announcing the initiative to MPs, Mr Rees-Mogg said it highlights “unnecessary and disproportionate” EU regulations on consumer goods, including those “regulating the...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Unethical and racist’: Parliamentarians from across Europe hit out at Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan

Parliamentarians from across Europe have denounced Boris Johnson’s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda as “unethical” and “racist”.In a debate at the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, delegates expressed deep concern over the Johnson administration’s apparent willingness to breach international law, and to pass a British Bill of Rights which would allow UK judges to override rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.Speakers warned that UK actions would be used by authoritarian states like Russia as pretexts for flouting international treaties and agreements.And German MP Julian Pahlke told the assembly that the protections offered by the ECHR...
POLITICS
The Independent

Julian Assange strip searched and moved to bare cell on day extradition announced, wife says

Julian Assange was strip searched and moved to a bare cell on the day his extradition was announced, his wife has said.Stella Assange said the WikiLeaks founder was told he was being moved to a bare cell “for his own protection”.He had no visits over the weekend following home secretary Priti Patel’s announcement on Friday that she was allowing his extradition to the United States.“Prison is a constant humiliation but what happened on Friday felt especially cruel,” said Ms Assange.“After the announcement of Patel’s decision, Julian was taken from his cell so that he could be strip searched, and then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
