Biden falls down while getting off bike, says ‘am fine’

By Editorial Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, June 18 (IANS) US President Joe Biden fell off his bike as he was trying to get off it near his beach home in Delaware, media reports said on Saturday. The 79-year-old got back to his...

The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

