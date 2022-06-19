ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Neighborhood House Raises Over $170,000 for Anti-Poverty Programs

By Elisa Klein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland, OR. Neighborhood House hosted its 3rd annual ‘Welcome Home Hour of Hope’ Fundraiser on May 19th. This virtual event brought over 200 guests and sponsors together to support the organization’s essential anti-poverty, equity-promoting services. Hosted by KOIN’s Ken Boddie, the event raised an impressive $170,000. Neighborhood House was proud to...

