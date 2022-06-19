DOJ: Groveport Madison Board of Education owes former teacher $200,000 for Civil Rights Act violation
According to NBC4i, The Justice Department announced Friday the Groveport Madison Local School District Board of Education owes a former teacher $200,000 for a Civil Rights Act violation.
The settlement resolves the department’s complaint alleging that the Board violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it discriminated and retaliated against former Groveport Madison High School assistant principal Amon-Ra Dobbins.
Title VII is a federal statute that prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion and prohibits retaliation against employees for opposing employment practices that are discriminatory under Title VII.
“No employee should face discipline or reprisals for filing a complaint regarding a dress code policy that may be causing harm to Black students,” said assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Commentary: Measure National Economic Well-being By How People Are Doing Not Just Traditional Indicators
- Cardi B Shows Off Her New Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…Enchanted’ On Instagram
- Gabrielle Union Serves In Vintage Prada
- Entrepreneur Brings Yung Joc, Lyfe Jennings, & More Together For Concert To Help Houston Seniors Beat The Heat
- DOJ: Groveport Madison Board of Education owes former teacher $200,000 for Civil Rights Act violation
- Ohio power outage: The group that told AEP to cut power
- Missouri State Sen. Steve Roberts’ Record On Abortion Under Scrutiny Ahead Of August Primary
- Lizzo And Her Stylist Get Glammed Up To The ‘Ponytail Song’
- Mariah Carey Wore A Custom Oscar de la Renta Gown To The Songwriters Hall Of Fame That Was Everything!
- Gabrielle Union Effortlessly Poses In A Sheer Yellow Gown On Instagram
Comments / 2