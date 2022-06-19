ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

DOJ: Groveport Madison Board of Education owes former teacher $200,000 for Civil Rights Act violation

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, The Justice Department announced Friday the Groveport Madison Local School District Board of Education owes a former teacher $200,000 for a Civil Rights Act violation.

The settlement resolves the department’s complaint alleging that the Board violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it discriminated and retaliated against former Groveport Madison High School assistant principal Amon-Ra Dobbins.

Title VII is a federal statute that prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion and prohibits retaliation against employees for opposing employment practices that are discriminatory under Title VII.

“No employee should face discipline or reprisals for filing a complaint regarding a dress code policy that may be causing harm to Black students,” said assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Comments / 2

 

More
