Ohio power outage: The group that told AEP to cut power

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, AEP Ohio, the company that supplies power to much of central Ohio, has said the outage was planned. However, the decision to cut power in certain areas was made by operators at an organization based about 20 miles outside of Philadelphia.

AEP Ohio is part of a network of utility companies that draws electricity from a grid that covers 65 million people across 13 states and Washington, D.C. The grid is operated by a regional transmission organization, named PJM Interconnection.

“They are what I like to call the air traffic controller of the electric grid,” explained Matt Schilling, the spokesperson for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. “Just like an air traffic controller tells planes when and where to take off, they help control the flow of electricity in real-time.”

Comments / 43

Phil Betourne
4d ago

Brilliant. Here's a thought notify your customers. Better yet, how about IMPROVING your grid capacity. It's not like people AREN'T paying for FULL CONTINUING service. 🤦

trash boat
4d ago

its not a surprise everyone knew this was planned I had power all week just fine and then Friday I lost all power and they told me inclement weather when it was a clear sky 🤦🏽‍♂️

Jami Beans
4d ago

So is it infrastructure or just closing all those metaphorical landing strips and turning of the lights just an exercise in power intimidation?

