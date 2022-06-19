ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thousands of flights canceled ahead of Father’s Day, Juneteenth

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AuEu_0gFI0vtI00

( The Hill ) — More than 2,000 flights within, into or out of the United States that were scheduled to take place between Friday and Sunday have been canceled and nearly 14,000 more have been delayed ahead of Juneteenth and Father’s Day, which both fall on Sunday this year, according to data from FlightAware .

FlightAware found that 1,473 flights were canceled and 8,958 were delayed on Friday, while 818 have been canceled and 4,884 have been delayed so far on Saturday. Additionally, 419 flights that were scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as of Saturday evening.

5 notable moments from Trump’s remarks at Faith and Freedom Coalition event

The disruptions come amid heavy airport traffic this weekend. Figures provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) show that 2,438,784 people passed through airport checkpoints on Friday. That marks the highest traffic recorded by the agency since Nov. 28, 2021, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The airline industry suffered losses in revenue during the start of the pandemic, as the virus discouraged people from traveling. Amid the nation’s COVID-19 recovery last summer, TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye warned employees that there would likely be staffing shortages at more than 100 airports in the country.

Employees catching the coronavirus, too, has at times contributed to staffing shortages at airlines. Some airlines earlier this year said they were forced to cut flights after some of their staffers called out sick.

Major airlines including Delta and Southwest have also cut thousands of flights from their schedules for this summer, citing factors such as labor shortages, issues with vendors and COVID-19.

Severe weather conditions have caused flight cancellations and delays in recent months as well.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the U.S. may penalize airlines if flights continue to be disrupted in large numbers and noted that he had recently faced a cancellation himself.

“That is happening to a lot of people, and that is exactly why we are paying close attention here to what can be done and how to make sure that the airlines are delivering,” Buttigieg told the wire service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flights Canceled#Tsa#Thanksgiving#Flightaware#Tsa Administrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WWLP

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
WWLP

NYM Police looking for suspects in Grand Larceny investigation

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department is trying to locate a stolen vehicle and identify two suspects connected to an ongoing investigation and is asking the public for their help. The two individuals shown here are allegedly wanted for questioning related to a stolen vehicle and grand larceny investigation. […]
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy