News & Observer Sports honored with Grand Slam at annual APSE sports awards banquet
The News & Observer sports department was awarded the 2021 Grand Slam by the Associated Press Sports Editors at the organization’s annual conference and awards banquet Saturday night, the largest of several awards the N&O earned for its work in the past year.
The Grand Slam recognizes an organization with Top-10 finishes in four major sports journalism categories. This year, in an effort to better represent the digital-first focus of today’s Sports departments, APSE changed the requirements to win a Triple Crown and Grand Slam. To win the Triple Crown, Top 10 finishes were needed in three categories: Print (for either Daily or Sunday sections); Digital; and Long Feature writing. To win the Grand Slam, a Triple Crown winner was required to also have a Top 10 finish in Projects.
The News & Observer is one of four news outlets in the country to earn a Grand Slam this year, joining the Los Angeles Times, USA Today Sports and the IndyStar. The L.A. Times and USA Today Sports compete in the category for the largest publications, Category A. The N&O and IndyStar are in Category B.
“This honor — and it truly is an amazing honor — is a tribute to the amazing work the N&O staff compiled throughout 2021, and to the reporters and photographers who work tirelessly to produce that work,” McClatchy Southeast Deputy Regional Sports Editor Justin Pelletier said. “These awards belong to Chip Alexander, C.L. Brown, Andrew Carter, Luke DeCock, Jonas Pope IV, Steve Wiseman, and the entire regional editing staff, and are evidence of our commitment to quality sports journalism in the Triangle and beyond.”
The N&O sports staff earned a total of 10 individual or section awards in APSE’s annual contest, a celebration of the best sports journalism in the country.
The News & Observer’s fellow McClatchy Southeast publications also fared well in judging. The Charlotte Observer earned five APSE awards: Digital, beat writing, breaking news, long feature and event coverage.
The State in Columbia, South Carolina, was honored with awards for short feature, beat writing (twice) and projects, as well as special section and digital.
And The Herald in Rock Hill, S.C. was honored four times: Investigations, beat writing, breaking news and short feature.
Winning APSE entries from the N&O
Sections
Digital (Overall web, digital presence)
Sunday sports section
Writing
Beat writing
Steve Wiseman for his coverage of Duke athletics
Breaking news
C.L. Brown for his story on UNC basketball hiring Hubert Davis as head coach
Columns
Luke DeCock for a series of columns on topics including N.C. State baseball , UNC basketball , a transgender sports bill and the NC Courage .
Event coverage
C.L. Brown, Luke DeCock and the N&O Staff’s coverage of Roy Williams’ retirement
Explanatory
Andrew Carter for his behind-the-scenes look at N.C. State’s College World Series debacle
Long feature
Andrew Carter for his story on a rural North Carolina high school basketball team
Projects
The N&O staff was awarded for its preseason project on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s next steps, including stories from Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock .
Short feature
Chip Alexander for his retrospective on ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich, 33 years after his death
Winning APSE entries from The Charlotte Observer
Sections
Digital (Overall web, digital presence)
Writing
Beat Writing
Alex Andrejev, for her coverage of NASCAR
Breaking news
Scott Fowler, for his coverage of the death of Charlotte 49ers basketball star Galen Young
Event Coverage
The Observer team for its coverage of Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers
Long feature
Scott Fowler for his story on forgotten Charlotte sports star Tony Suarez
Winning APSE entries from The State
Sections
Special section, for the team’s college football season preview
Digital (Overall web, digital presence)
Writing
Beat writing
Ben Portnoy, for his coverage of the University of South Carolina
Michael Lananna, for his coverage of the University of South Carolina
Projects
Ben Portnoy and Greg Hadley
Short feature
Augusta Stone, for her look at the newest live mascot at the University of South Carolina
Winning APSE entries from the Rock Hill Herald
Writing
Investigative
Bret McCormick, for his investigative project on the life and death of Jim “Butch” Duncan
Beat writing
Alex Zietlow for his coverage of Winthrop University
Breaking news
Andrew Dys, for his story on a mass shooting involving ex-NFL player Phillip Adams
Short feature
Alex Zietlow, for his story on an eighth-grader winning a golf state championship
Comments / 0