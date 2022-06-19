News & Observer Sports honored with Grand Slam at annual APSE sports awards banquet

The News & Observer sports department was awarded the 2021 Grand Slam by the Associated Press Sports Editors at the organization’s annual conference and awards banquet Saturday night, the largest of several awards the N&O earned for its work in the past year.

The Grand Slam recognizes an organization with Top-10 finishes in four major sports journalism categories. This year, in an effort to better represent the digital-first focus of today’s Sports departments, APSE changed the requirements to win a Triple Crown and Grand Slam. To win the Triple Crown, Top 10 finishes were needed in three categories: Print (for either Daily or Sunday sections); Digital; and Long Feature writing. To win the Grand Slam, a Triple Crown winner was required to also have a Top 10 finish in Projects.

The News & Observer is one of four news outlets in the country to earn a Grand Slam this year, joining the Los Angeles Times, USA Today Sports and the IndyStar. The L.A. Times and USA Today Sports compete in the category for the largest publications, Category A. The N&O and IndyStar are in Category B.

“This honor — and it truly is an amazing honor — is a tribute to the amazing work the N&O staff compiled throughout 2021, and to the reporters and photographers who work tirelessly to produce that work,” McClatchy Southeast Deputy Regional Sports Editor Justin Pelletier said. “These awards belong to Chip Alexander, C.L. Brown, Andrew Carter, Luke DeCock, Jonas Pope IV, Steve Wiseman, and the entire regional editing staff, and are evidence of our commitment to quality sports journalism in the Triangle and beyond.”

The N&O sports staff earned a total of 10 individual or section awards in APSE’s annual contest, a celebration of the best sports journalism in the country.

The News & Observer’s fellow McClatchy Southeast publications also fared well in judging. The Charlotte Observer earned five APSE awards: Digital, beat writing, breaking news, long feature and event coverage.

The State in Columbia, South Carolina, was honored with awards for short feature, beat writing (twice) and projects, as well as special section and digital.

And The Herald in Rock Hill, S.C. was honored four times: Investigations, beat writing, breaking news and short feature.

Winning APSE entries from the N&O

Sections

Digital (Overall web, digital presence)

Sunday sports section

Writing

Beat writing

Steve Wiseman for his coverage of Duke athletics

Breaking news

C.L. Brown for his story on UNC basketball hiring Hubert Davis as head coach

Columns

Luke DeCock for a series of columns on topics including N.C. State baseball , UNC basketball , a transgender sports bill and the NC Courage .

Event coverage

C.L. Brown, Luke DeCock and the N&O Staff’s coverage of Roy Williams’ retirement

Explanatory

Andrew Carter for his behind-the-scenes look at N.C. State’s College World Series debacle

Long feature

Andrew Carter for his story on a rural North Carolina high school basketball team

Projects

The N&O staff was awarded for its preseason project on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s next steps, including stories from Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock .

Short feature

Chip Alexander for his retrospective on ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich, 33 years after his death

Winning APSE entries from The Charlotte Observer

Sections

Digital (Overall web, digital presence)

Writing

Beat Writing

Alex Andrejev, for her coverage of NASCAR

Breaking news

Scott Fowler, for his coverage of the death of Charlotte 49ers basketball star Galen Young

Event Coverage

The Observer team for its coverage of Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers

Long feature

Scott Fowler for his story on forgotten Charlotte sports star Tony Suarez

Winning APSE entries from The State

Sections

Special section, for the team’s college football season preview

Digital (Overall web, digital presence)

Writing

Beat writing

Ben Portnoy, for his coverage of the University of South Carolina

Michael Lananna, for his coverage of the University of South Carolina

Projects

Ben Portnoy and Greg Hadley

Short feature

Augusta Stone, for her look at the newest live mascot at the University of South Carolina

Winning APSE entries from the Rock Hill Herald

Writing

Investigative

Bret McCormick, for his investigative project on the life and death of Jim “Butch” Duncan

Beat writing

Alex Zietlow for his coverage of Winthrop University

Breaking news

Andrew Dys, for his story on a mass shooting involving ex-NFL player Phillip Adams

Short feature

Alex Zietlow, for his story on an eighth-grader winning a golf state championship