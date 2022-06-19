ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. COVID-19 vaccine providers prepared to vaccinate children

By James Wesser
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the approval of two vaccines by the CDC, the Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months and older as early as June 21.

The federal agencies have approved the use of a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old and a two-dose Moderna vaccine for children under six years old.

Both vaccines are approved for children as young as six months.

“The approval of the vaccines for young children across the state and the nation is welcome news for many parents who have been waiting for the opportunity to provide valuable protection for their children from COVID-19,” Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Parents can begin scheduling appointments early next week with many vaccine providers, including pediatricians and primary care physicians, who will have the vaccine available for administration as early as Tuesday (June 21).”

The department says that pharmacists across the start are only allowed to provide the vaccines to children ages three and older. So, parents should contact their pediatrician or family doctor if they want to schedule a vaccine appointment for children younger than three.

CDC officially recommends COVID-19 shots for children under 5: Here’s what to know

“It is critical for parents to make sure their children receive the complete series of shots for the vaccine to be as effective as possible,” Johnson added. “The CDC says for the vaccine to reach its efficacy, children need to receive the recommended three doses of the Pfizer vaccine and two doses of the Moderna vaccine.”

