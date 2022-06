Summer is a popular time of year, not just for recreational shooters but for some ground squirrels and protected nongame birds nesting in Idaho’s flatlands. Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that nest in, or are commonly found in, popular shooting areas.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO