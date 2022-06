The Mattress Factory’s new exhibition, Shrine, is a testament to the power of Black mothers and what they can do when given the structure and support to do what they wish. Shrine, on view through Dec. 30 at MF’s Monterrey Annex and curated by Jessica Gaynelle Moss, serves as an extension of Pittsburgh artist Alisha Wormsley’s Sibyls Shrine, described as an arts collective and residency program “rooted in radical care, rest and support for Black women, womxn, trans women, and femmes who are m/others and identify as artists, creatives and activists in Pittsburgh and beyond.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO