Bend’s Whitewater Park surf wave reopens, 7 weeks after tragedy prompted closure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The first day of summer became something of a bummer for Bend Express Lube owner Louis LaMotte Tuesday afternoon when a contractor on ODOT’s Northeast Greenwood Avenue project hit and broke a city water main, sending water surging down Sixth Street and into his business’s basement.
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While investigating the whereabouts of a stolen trailer and contents, Redmond police officers shot two dogs, one fatally, Tuesday night at a large houseless encampment off Northeast 17th Street and Greenwood Avenue. “I got an urgent phone call from an unhoused community member, pretty distraught, saying...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent's Place has been under construction for more than a year, and the 10-unit village to temporarily house the homeless is about to begin operation. There will be an open house for the public to see the village and learn about the program on Friday...
A 39-year-old Bend-area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Road east of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.
Over the past two weeks, Bend Police officers participated in a speed detail on the Bend Parkway in an effort to combat excessive speeds and dangerous driving.
BEND, OR -- Crews installing a new pedestrian island on Greenwood at 6th Street hit a waterline Tuesday afternoon, causing big backups in the area. Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction for a while, then directed through with a flagger while it was repaired. The Oregon Department...
How incredible is it that we live in an area that is quickly becoming populated with fun food, beverage, and venue options in a variety of neighborhoods throughout Central Oregon? Take for example, the 7th street corridor in Redmond. That area, a block off the main street through downtown, just keeps expanding its culinary repertoire. This article highlights a few of the newest additions to the neighborhood.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn announced Thursday that the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Inn’s new Redmond shelter, located at 517 NW Birch Avenue. The ceremony will celebrate the completion of the Inn’s 18-month renovation of the...
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new series of free, public events about the Crooked River watershed is coming to Prineville, starting this July. Your Watershed: Community Conversations is a participatory forum where local experts and neighbors will explore the environmental and ecological conditions, trends, and solutions around the Crooked River watershed and its inhabitants. The six-part series will cover water, recreation, fire, flora and fauna, community resources and land management.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In May, Bend became the first Oregon city to offer Bird's rentable e-bikes. Now, about a month later, the city and Bird plan to add 'geo-fencing,' or a way of incentivizing/penalizing where the bikes are left behind in the pilot program. Some Bend residents and businesses...
A climber from New York apparently triggered a small avalanche that sent him tumbling down the north side of South Sister on Saturday, prompting a lengthy rescue effort that ended late Sunday morning, when he was hoisted aboard an Oregon Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter and flown to St. Charles Bend.
Bend police are looking for a man who reportedly said he’d dropped a gun in the restroom of Bend’s Westside Safeway grocery store and it went off – apparently twice – then left Monday night. Blood was found in the restroom and the mirror was shattered, they said, and area residents were alerted about the man.
A man receiving treatment in the psychiatric unit of St. Charles Bend escaped Monday morning, prompting police to issue a public alert warning of the “very dangerous” individual, who recently assaulted hospital staff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies busted a huge drug operation in Central Oregon last week believed to be run by a Chinese cartel. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it worked alongside United States Homeland Security, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team to serve several arrest warrants in Madras and Culver on June 14.
Redmond Police Department officers were approached by three off-leash dogs while investigating reports of a stolen trailer and its contents on property east of 17th Street in Redmond, according to Lt. Jesse Petersen. Petersen says all three of the dogs were “aggressive” and two of them confronted the detectives while...
A long-awaited neighborhood park just opened on the north end of Bend. Northpointe Park is located off Hunters Circle on Wellington Street. The 2.7 acre park has been in the works for years, at a price tag of $2.6 million. Northpointe Park features a playground, lawn, picnic area and gathering space, along with a paved loop path. The Bend Park and Rec District expects to hold a formal grand opening late next month.
A few years back, people were fascinated by the wanderings of OR-7, a radio-tagged gray wolf that traveled from Northeast Oregon into California and back again. It was believed OR-7 was looking for a mate. Now there are confirmed reports of wolves lingering in the Metolius River basin near Camp...
BEND, OR -- This Fourth of July is the second since the city of Bend imposed a permanent ban on fireworks. However, Redmond’s City Council has decided against such a ban. Redmond Mayor George Endicott says the city is still asking people to be safe – especially in high-risk areas. "The [Dry] Canyon is a difficult area if we were to get a fire, plus it’s a natural habitat. So, please do not do fireworks in the Canyon, city parks." Endicott tells KBND News, "If you want to do them, go do them in front of your house, out in the street and use a bucket of water and all those rules the fire department tells you." And, he says, "We’re going to do a big advertising campaign to discourage use, but we’re not preventing use."
Marijuana confiscated in drug raid had estimated street value of $25 million Measuring the contraband recovered from the six-location drug bust last week, law enforcement now has a better idea of the size of the illicit drug operation going on in Jefferson County.
Officers confiscated eight tons of processed marijuana and 17,704 plants with an estimated street value of $25 million during a June 14 multi-location raid.
Multi-million dollar operation Investigators noted the group harvested every three to four months, putting potential gross income at between $75 and $100 million a year.
Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, director of the Central Oregon...
