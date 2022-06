JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl drowned in Putnam County on Tuesday evening, according to officials. Deputies responded to the Hollister area where they found a little girl unconscious next to a pond with her mother. Law enforcement began CPR while waiting for rescue units to arrive. The 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital but she was not able to be resuscitated, officials said.

