Rehoboth Beach, DE

‘I’m good’: US President Joe Biden falls while cycling Video

By Nation World News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS President Joe Biden was riding a bicycle near his beach house in Delaware state on Saturday morning, but did not suffer any injuries. A video from the White House Pool Report shows the 79-year-old president getting up shortly after a fall. Then he says: “I am good.”....

