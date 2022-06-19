Leah Ott Johnson

Asher came into this world on Monday, June 20th, 2022 at 1:58 a.m. and gained his angel wings a few hours later surrounded by his loving family. Even though he wasn't here for long, he touched so many lives. From the time pregnancy is discovered, to the time of birth, there are so many thoughts and ideas of what the little one will become. Maybe he will follow in his fathers' footsteps as a mechanic, a fisherman or racing cars; or possibly he would love to sing or be an artist like his mother; or more than likely a little of both. But, what we do know about little Asher is that he was a fighter from the beginning and he gave it his all, so much so, that he even kicked the doctor on the way out, which gave everyone a little giggle. From the words of his mother, "You were absolutely perfect. And you deserve to live a long, beautiful, happy life. I'm grateful for your time here, that was spent with lots of love. Rest in Peace my beautiful little man."

