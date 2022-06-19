Cheryl Thomas Knight

And a resident of Kenner passed away Friday night June 17, 2022 at the Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner after a lengthy illness. She was a native and former resident of Washington Parish born on April 19, 1950. Cheryl worked as a beautician...
Billy, age 80, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was a resident of Lumberton, MS. Billy was a man of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising goats. In his early years, he liked to work on racecars and was known to fix all kinds of things. Billy was an extremely strong man who never let anything stop him from what he wanted to do. He adored his family and was most happy surrounded by his grandkids. Billy was an incredible man that will be deeply missed.
Rebecca Matherne Hollis passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 62. She is survived by her son, Brad M. Matherne and wife Shelley of Ponchatoula; daughter, Sabrina A. Hollis currently stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Meredith Foster; former spouse, Charles J. Hollis, Sr.; five grandchildren, Megan (Ethan), Taylor, Gabrielle, Olivia and Brylee; one great-granddaughter, Lillian. Her granddaughters were the true light of her life.
A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born June 25, 1950 in Independence, LA and was 71 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Jones; son, Tracy Jones and wife, Renee; sister, Jessie Boehm; grandchildren, Traci Danielle Jones, Joei Lauran Jones, Roger Brown and Kevin Brown; great-grandchildren, Kade Lamar Garcia, Faith Garcia, Leighton Elzie and Princeton Elzie; niece, Lynn and husband, Donald Brown. Preceded in death by her son, Kevin Jones; parents, Zophar and Juanita Morse; brothers, Richard Morse, James Morse, John Morse, and Gene Morse; sisters, Willie Thomas, Boe Robinson, and Amelia Edge. Graveside Services will be held at Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA at 2:00PM Friday, June 24, 2022. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Kenneth Allen White born in Jacksonville, Arkansas, and a resident of Pearlington, Mississippi, passed away June 16, 2022, at the age of 56. Kenneth was a U.S. Army Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Persian Gulf War. He enjoyed playing the guitar, watching movies, and spending time with his family. He always loved babies and was overjoyed when around his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and always told the best stories, He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his former spouse; Jill Pfister White, Children; Paige White and Jaclyn White Devall (Zachary Devall), Grandchildren; Jaycen Smith, Anthony Fierro, Harper Devall, and Hadley Devall, Father; Jerry White, Siblings; Jerry White Jr.( Elizabeth Beddow), Tina White Fisher(Dwayne Fisher), Nieces and Nephews; Bridget Fisher, Dwayne Fisher III, Hayden Fisher, and Megan White. He is preceded in death by his Mother; Shirley Henson White and his twin brother Kevin White. A graveside service officiated by Kenny Fisher will take place Thursday June 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery (303 W. Mount Pleasant Zachary Rd. Zachary, LA 70791) Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Sandra Durand, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away June 19, 2022 at the age of 78. Sandra loved to travel, she enjoyed being outdoors and going camping with her family. She loved God and she often spent her time reading a good book. She was a sports fan and loved LSU. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her Children; Laurie Durand Friedman (Mark Friedman), Kelly Durand Gully (Jeff Gully), and her daughter-in-law Melanie Hickman, Grandchildren; Blake Gully, Christopher Cantu (Julie), Josh Cantu (Holly), Trey Durand, Cory Durand, Brooke Gully Sonnier (Jordan), Kaitlyn Friedman, Evan Durand, Jackie Friedman Gazzea (Tristan), Forrest Friedman (Hannah), and multiple great grandchildren, Siblings; Robert W. Sanders and Pam Sanders, Tommy L. Sanders and Brenda Sanders as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Husband Charles O. Durand Sr., Sons; Steve Hickman and Charles O. Durand Jr., Parents; Robert N. Sanders and Audrey Sanders Blanchard, and brother Lynn Sanders. Services will take place Friday June 24, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Brother Leo Miller starting at 1:00 PM and burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Blake Gully, Christopher Cantu, Josh Cantu, Cory Durand, Jordan Sonnier, Forrest Friedman and Evan Durand. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Asher came into this world on Monday, June 20th, 2022 at 1:58 a.m. and gained his angel wings a few hours later surrounded by his loving family. Even though he wasn't here for long, he touched so many lives. From the time pregnancy is discovered, to the time of birth, there are so many thoughts and ideas of what the little one will become. Maybe he will follow in his fathers' footsteps as a mechanic, a fisherman or racing cars; or possibly he would love to sing or be an artist like his mother; or more than likely a little of both. But, what we do know about little Asher is that he was a fighter from the beginning and he gave it his all, so much so, that he even kicked the doctor on the way out, which gave everyone a little giggle. From the words of his mother, "You were absolutely perfect. And you deserve to live a long, beautiful, happy life. I'm grateful for your time here, that was spent with lots of love. Rest in Peace my beautiful little man."
Robert Joel Allison, Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home in Covington, LA. He was born July 1, 1939 in Bogalusa, LA to Cedric Walter Allison and Lois May Allison. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan Bush Allison;...
Peggy Jeanette Hastings, 80, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away peacefully June 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospice. She was a widow, mother, grandmother, and retired teacher in the Bossier Parish School System. She was born in Eros, Louisiana, to Wilda and Lannie Mac Busbice. Peggy was a long-time resident of Bossier City before coming to live with her daughter and her family in Denham Springs. She attended Northeastern Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana. She taught for many years in Bossier Parish. Peggy loved the children she taught, every one, and was proud to have been their teacher. She loved to read. She was often seen with book in hand, even in the wee hours of the night. She loved to travel with her daughters, often recalling trips they had taken together. Peggy enjoyed sitting in the garden amongst the flowers and listening to the birds sing. She was always ready to go out to eat, especially if it was a Mexican restaurant. She enjoyed attending Mass at her church, and going to various church activities. Peggy loved her church family very much. Most of all, though, she loved her grandsons. They were all she talked about.
Marie Edith Fielding Welch Greenwood of Covington, LA, passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, June 20, 2022 in St. Francisville, LA surrounded by her family. She was born on November 22, 1931 in New Orleans, LA to Edward Joseph Fielding, Sr. and Henrietta Edith Fielding. Edith, affectionately...
Lonnie Route, 73, resident of Hammond, La, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
James, age 87, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. James proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an extremely hard worker who even after retiring was called back into the workforce because of his drive and dedication. James was a true Christian man who believed it was his calling to spread the Word. He had a remarkable green thumb and could grow anything anywhere. James adored his grandchildren and took great pride in being a Papaw. He left his family with a lifetime of memories and will be forever missed.
Chris died peacefully with his sister, Anita and niece, Tori by his side. Chris was an electrician, a fisherman and at one time a tattoo artist. He loved living life big and loved his family. He is survived by his sons, Mason Maier and Jaxon Maier and wife of 2 years, Amber Jordan Maier and her children, Aaliyah, Jada, Gabriella and Bane Morvant, of Olla, Louisiana. One of his favorite quotes he would always say was “Accidentally on Purpose” with a smile that would light up a room. He loved to hang out with his friends who were family to him, playing pool, playing softball, riding motorcycles, grilling, singing and fishing. He is preceded in death by his father, Chet F. Maier (2009) and his mother, Elsie Elaine Ritchie Maier (2011), son, Urijah Maier (2015). He is survived by 5 sisters, 2 brothers, many cousins, and several nieces.
On June 18th, 2022, Blaine Leo Newton passed away at age 49, at his home in Walker Louisiana. Blaine was born in Metairie Louisiana, on February 3rd 1973. Blaine was one of the hardest working men you will ever meet. He was a talented Diesel Mechanic. He got his passion for the trade from his Father Lawrence. Blaine followed in his father’s footsteps and passed on the talent to his son Corey. Blaine enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, His cat Sammie, occasionally eating whole apple pies from his Mommas, and last but not least his Grandchildren Beau and Claire.
Gerald E. Baham, born November 16, 1938, stepped into Glory on June 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Etta Jones Baham of Hammond; son, Kerry Baham and wife Kim of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Sherry Adams and husband Scott of Cibolo, Texas; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; he is also survived by his sister, Helen Pittman of Kentwood; daughter-in-law, Melissa Barrios Baham of Ponchatoula. He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Baham; mother, Eula Botto; and sister, Elaine Stewart.
Glen Gene Gore, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was very proud of his time working at LTCR. Glen was a private man, but a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Wilmer was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Albany, Louisiana and resided in Independence, Louisiana. Wilmer loved and adored his family. He was a Baptist Preacher for most of his adult life. He loved to spread the word of the Lord and did so in many different parishes of Louisiana and Mississippi. He was also a business agent of the Mill Wright at the Local 720. He also spent many years as a dairy farmer and strawberry farmer. Wilmer was a one-of-a-kind man, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.
On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Anna Louise Sampson transitioned to be with our Lord & Savior at the age of 94. She was a member of Salters Chapel AME Church where in her earlier years, she worked diligently wherever she was needed. “Mama Lou” worked at the Bogalusa Medical Center...
Theodore Moses, Jr departed his life on June 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1955 to the late Delsie Bickham Moses and Theodore Moses, Sr in Angie, LA. Theodore received his early spiritual training at Pilgrim’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church and later united with Wesley Ray United Methodist Church.
Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Stallings passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence in Folsom, LA at the age of 66. She was born on December 22, 1955, in Stockholm, Sweden and resided in Metairie, LA for many years, before moving to Folsom, LA. Maddie was truly an intriguingly eclectic, intellectual person, who tried to live life to its fullest. She enjoyed gardening, her pets including everything in nature, traveling, flying, her family friends and grandchildren dearly. As a little girl, she grew up in Sweden and France before entering the United States. She attended Riverdale High School, then Delgado Community College, where she took classes in psychology. She later became certified in oriental massage therapy, and then took pilot lessons, all the while traveling to many places. She had strong faith in the powers above and studied theology, later becoming a servant to God, who was baptized just recently. Always with a smile on her face and fearless, “she knew how to have a good time”, anyone that knew her would say.
Comments / 0