ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: June 9 to 16

By DARIENITE.COM
darienite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from June 9 to 16, 2022:. 2 Gardiner St., Darien | Saturday | 1 to 4 p.m. 12 Catherine St., Darien | Saturday | 12 noon to...

darienite.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Longtime Greater Danbury Business Has History Of Collectibles

Collectibles are a big part of my life. From as far back as I can remember, I collected stuff, lots of different stuff. Nothing crazy, just the usual things a semi-normal adolescent would collect. I collected baseball cards, comic books, action figures, army men, Pez dispensers, magazines, keychains, posters, and...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Call for Vendors for Old-fashioned Flea Market in Norwalk

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is calling for vendors for the annual Old-fashioned Flea Market, which will be held on the grounds of Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT, on Sun., Sept. 18, 2022, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and feature a fun, bargain-hunting event for all to enjoy. Vendors interested in being part of...
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Real Estate
Darien, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
New Haven Independent

Fireworks In Ansonia-Seymour, Derby-Shelton

The Valley is preparing to light up the sky to celebrate Fourth of July and beyond with several fireworks displays and other festivities to mark America’s birthday. The City of Shelton is scheduled to hold its annual fireworks display on Friday, July 1. It happens in downtown Shelton, next to the Housatonic River. The show usually starts around 9 p.m. or so. The rain date is July 2. Keep an eye on the Shelton City website and this Facebook page for updates.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#Open House#Coldwell Banker
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Haven, CT

West Haven is a city in Connecticut known for its beaches and boardwalks. The city is on the shore of Long Island Sound, making it a popular destination for those who love to swim and sunbathe. Visitors can enjoy several activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the city’s historical sites....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
27east.com

Lauer’s Strongheart Manor Fetches $41 Million

Former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer has sold his North Haven mansion Strongheart Manor and two guest houses for $40.9 million, according to The Real Estate Report Inc., three years after seeking nearly $45 million for the waterfront compound. The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1902 for silent...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
momcollective.com

The Scoop on Fairfield County Ice Cream Shops

Summer days are here, and nothing is better than an ice cream treat to cool you down. We have compiled a list of Fairfield County’s tastiest ice cream destinations. We are giving you the scoop on the best flavors, mom hacks, and dietary info so you can discover the best scoop of ice cream this summer!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
i95 ROCK

Greater Danbury Area Fishing Lakes Open to the Public

I haven't been fishing in a long, long time. The memories of fishing are mostly of mosquitos, dad drinking beer, and no one catching anything, ever. With the "Show Us Your Bass" contest happening, we thought it would be a good idea to highlight a few of Greater Danbury's public fishing lakes where, who knows, the granddaddy-of-them-all may reside. The biggest (insert what kind of fish here) you have ever seen may just be a short drive away from your doorstep. There are lakes all over the place both public and private, of course, we won't talk about someone's private little "honey-hole" that is super secret, just the ones we can all go and "wet a line" at.
DANBURY, CT
heystamford.com

New York Comedy Club to Join Stamford Town Center Lineup

Comedy has a new home here in Connecticut. The New York Comedy Club has just announced a long-term lease at Stamford Town Center. The world-renowned club plans to open later this year on the mall’s restaurant plaza. This will be the third location for the club, adding to their Midtown and East Village locations in Manhattan. With full bar service and an impressive lineup of talent, the club plans to open Wednesday through Sunday initially, expanding hours as seats fill up. This is the latest in a series of new tenant announcements at the mall. The New York Comedy Club will take the place of the former Plan B and join Capital Grille, Peter Chang, Pieology, and Puerto Vallarta on the restaurant plaza.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Summer Concert Schedules In Ansonia, Seymour & Shelton

Here is a list of summer concerts happening locally over the next weeks and months. This list is not complete, and will be updated as information arrives. FYI, Derby plans to present concerts starting in August and extend into September. I’ll publish Derby’s schedule when it is finalized.
NBC Connecticut

Asian Longhorned Ticks Found in Fairfield Beach Area

Town officials said several Asian longhorned ticks were found in the Fairfield beach area. The ticks were found on a dog and identified as Asian longhorned ticks by researchers from Western Connecticut State University's Tickborne Disease Prevention Laboratory. The research team conducted a surveillance sampling of the overflow grass parking...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

People scammed by fake company claiming to be based in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Victims are coming forward after being scammed by a company claiming to be based in Connecticut. It was all a lie and people lost out on thousands of dollars, according to Better Business Bureau. The company was called Groovy USA. Its website has been deactivated. The company...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Neighbors, construction company reach settlement in complaint over Ansonia rock crushing operation

ANSONIA — A legal challenge to a controversial Riverside Drive rock crushing operation has been settled in the run-up to trial, according to lawyers involved in the case. The specific wording and some terms of the settlement are being finalized, after which it will have to be approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals, a defendant in an appeal filed in November 2020 by neighbors concerning rock crushing by Burns Construction at the roughly 45-acre property.
ANSONIA, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy