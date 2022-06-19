Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: June 9 to 16

I haven't been fishing in a long, long time. The memories of fishing are mostly of mosquitos, dad drinking beer, and no one catching anything, ever. With the "Show Us Your Bass" contest happening, we thought it would be a good idea to highlight a few of Greater Danbury's public fishing lakes where, who knows, the granddaddy-of-them-all may reside. The biggest (insert what kind of fish here) you have ever seen may just be a short drive away from your doorstep. There are lakes all over the place both public and private, of course, we won't talk about someone's private little "honey-hole" that is super secret, just the ones we can all go and "wet a line" at.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO