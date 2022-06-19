ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning.

The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important.

“Imagine living right now at home without an air conditioning unit and unfortunately it’s a reality for way too many people who live in north eastern Oklahoma,” said Jeromee Scot from The Community Service Council.

The Community Service Council runs a program called The Tulsa Weather Coalition. Right now, the coalition is helping people cool down by giving and installing air conditioning units for free to certain residents.

“It’s a service that is crucial and could save lives for those who are left without air conditioning unit in their home right,” said Scot.

The program was launched in 1980 after a number of people died in a heat wave, but the program isn’t open for everyone. Scot said there are certain qualifications to get a free window unit.

“You have to be a resident of Tulsa County, you have to own your home, you can’t already have an air conditioning unit in your home, you have to be enrolled in a public assistance or low income program and have a qualifying medical condition that is worsened by the heat,” said Scot.

The program is funded by donations and Scot said it can save lives

“The people who receive these conditioning units are struggling, they’re struggling with the heat, they’re struggling with their health, and so this literally can be life and death. A life and death situation for a lot of these folks,” said Scot.

There is also a number to call, 2-1-1, for people who aren’t eligible for an A\C unit but still need help.

“This summer is already looking like it’s shaping up to be a real scorcher so we’re getting a lot of applications already and we’re there to meet the demand as much as we can,” said Scot.

Even though you have to own your home to quailify for this program, Scot said there are resources out there for renters.

“One of the requirements is that you own our home, so we know there’s a lot of people that don’t, they rent. Unfortunately, sometimes landlords don’t help out and we’ve seen that a lot, where people can be struggling with AC units in apartments for example, and so for those folks again call our 2-1-1 eastern Oklahoma helpline ….. They will look through our database to provide you with resources in your area close to where you live,” said Scot.

“We can also provide you with information on cooling stations, so as the heat goes up there are several cooling stations throughout Tulsa and Tulsa County. So call 2-1-1 and we can get that to you as well,” he continued.

If you or someone you know is in need of an AC unit, dial 2-1-1 to find out how you can apply.

You can also visit the Tulsa Coalition website at https://csctulsa.org/tulsa-weather-coalition/

©2022 Cox Media Group

