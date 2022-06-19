Gia Pastion dead at 19: TikTok star dies as family pay tribute to teenager in video

THE family of TikTok star, Gia Pastion has revealed that she has passed away at the age of 19.

Pastion’s family made the tragic announcement on social media.

TikTok star Gia Pastion has passed away at the age of 19, her family announced Credit: Instagram

Pastion had nearly 50,000 followers on TikTok at the time of her death Credit: Instagram

“It is with great sadness that we, the family of Gia Pastion announce her sudden passing on June 11th, 2022,” read a post on the young influencer’s Instagram.

“We invite you to honour and celebrate Gia’s life.”

Pastion boasted nearly 50,000 followers on TikTok, where she shared skits and food videos.

In her last video, posted on the day before her death, Pastion announced that she would post a week’s worth of food videos.

Pastion stated she needed help with the menu for her upcoming food truck project and asked fans to share their favorite pizza toppings.

Fellow TikTokers and fans of Pastion reacted to the news of her sudden death, flooding her comments section with condolences.

“Gia is a phenomenal, talented soul that inspires thousands, her legacy will continue as she’s made so many of us proud,” wrote one user. “Rest in paradise beautiful.

“Awe My sincere condolences!” said Jayroy Makokis a Native American TikToker with nearly a million followers on the platform.

“I am keeping the family in my prayers.”

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.