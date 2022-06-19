ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Gia Pastion dead at 19: TikTok star dies as family pay tribute to teenager in video

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE family of TikTok star, Gia Pastion has revealed that she has passed away at the age of 19.

Pastion’s family made the tragic announcement on social media.

TikTok star Gia Pastion has passed away at the age of 19, her family announced Credit: Instagram
Pastion had nearly 50,000 followers on TikTok at the time of her death Credit: Instagram

“It is with great sadness that we, the family of Gia Pastion announce her sudden passing on June 11th, 2022,” read a post on the young influencer’s Instagram.

“We invite you to honour and celebrate Gia’s life.”

Pastion boasted nearly 50,000 followers on TikTok, where she shared skits and food videos.

In her last video, posted on the day before her death, Pastion announced that she would post a week’s worth of food videos.

Pastion stated she needed help with the menu for her upcoming food truck project and asked fans to share their favorite pizza toppings.

Fellow TikTokers and fans of Pastion reacted to the news of her sudden death, flooding her comments section with condolences.

“Gia is a phenomenal, talented soul that inspires thousands, her legacy will continue as she’s made so many of us proud,” wrote one user. “Rest in paradise beautiful.

“Awe My sincere condolences!” said Jayroy Makokis a Native American TikToker with nearly a million followers on the platform.

“I am keeping the family in my prayers.”

Ricky
4d ago

There are still challenges out there to dare this kids to take their own life. Social media is a disease and making your kids go outside helping around the house and keeping them busy and teaching them is the only cure. Yes spend time with your children and don't let the phone or tablet be their babysitter.

Cheryl W.
4d ago

I don't know what happened to her, and I don't want to read into it... But, I do want to say that I believe our kids are scared. And fear leads to anxiety and depression. 1978 after graduating high school, I was terrified. Here it is 2022, and I am scared for our kids. It's a different world (all together). The young people are going to have to be honest to themselves and reach out for that needed help. Sadly young people are being mocked seeking help. Look at Naomi Osaka... Naomi gets mocked a little, but she stands up for herself. Again sadly, you are going to take bruises getting help for yourself, but it's the way through. May our young people find courage, strength, acceptance and peace through their journey...

Mrs To You
4d ago

They're dying young from being disillusioned by what it means to live, love and be happy without social media.

