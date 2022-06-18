ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetal pulmonary hypertension: dysregulated microRNA-34c-Notch1 axis contributes to impaired angiogenesis in an ovine model

By Devashis Mukherjee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) occurs when pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) fails to decrease at birth. Decreased angiogenesis in the lung contributes to the persistence of high PVR at birth. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) regulate gene expression through transcript binding and degradation. They were implicated in dysregulated angiogenesis in cancer and...

