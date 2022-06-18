ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine concerns of health care providers and ancillary staff

By Bruno J. Lewin
 4 days ago

A web-based survey was widely distributed between November 1st"“December 27th, 2021, to health care providers and ancillary staff to assess reported COVID-19 vaccination of their children as well as their vaccine concerns. Fewer nurses and laboratory / radiology technicians reported COVID-19 vaccination of their adolescent children and intent to vaccinate their...

Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Transmission of B.1.617.2 Delta variant between vaccinated healthcare workers

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG),. Breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant have been reported in doubly-vaccinated recipients and as re-infections. Studies of viral spread within hospital settings have highlighted the potential for transmission between doubly-vaccinated patients and health care workers and have highlighted the benefits of high-grade respiratory protection for health care workers. However the extent to which vaccination is preventative of viral spread in health care settings is less well studied. Here, we analysed data from 118 vaccinated health care workers (HCW) across two hospitals in India, constructing two probable transmission networks involving six HCWs in Hospital A and eight HCWs in Hospital B from epidemiological and virus genome sequence data, using a suite of computational approaches. A maximum likelihood reconstruction of transmission involving known cases of infection suggests a high probability that doubly vaccinated HCWs transmitted SARS-CoV-2 between each other and highlights potential cases of virus transmission between individuals who had received two doses of vaccine. Our findings show firstly that vaccination may reduce rates of transmission, supporting the need for ongoing infection control measures even in highly vaccinated populations, and secondly we have described a novel approach to identifying transmissions that is scalable and rapid, without the need for an infection control infrastructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

New peptides could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The molecules also reduced viral load in infected hamster lungs. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have designed a new class of peptides that can block SARS-CoV-2 from entering host cells1. The molecules bind to a viral protein and hinder its interaction with a specific receptor of host cells.
SCIENCE
David Bronstein
Nature.com

The presence of interferon affects the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Inflammation and metabolic dysfunction are hallmarks of the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is the fastest-growing liver disease worldwide. Emerging evidence indicates that innate immune mechanisms are essential drivers of fibrosis development in chronic inflammatory liver diseases, including NAFLD. In this study, 142 NAFLD patients were genotyped for three IFNL4 single-nucleotide variants in order to investigate the genetic relationship between IFNL4 and fibrosis in NAFLD patients. We observed an overrepresentation of the non-functional IFNL4 allele in patients with significant fibrosis (>F2). Next, we investigated the potential protective role of interferon (IFN) in relation to the development of liver fibrosis in an animal model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In contradiction to our hypothesis, the results showed an increase in fibrosis in IFN treated animals. Our study clearly indicates that IFN is able to affect the development of liver fibrosis, although our clinical and experimental data are conflicting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Brain effect of bariatric surgery in people with obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The link between obesity and brain function is a fascinating but still an enigmatic topic. We evaluated the effect of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) on peripheral glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, brain glucose utilization and cognitive abilities in people with obesity. Subjects/Methods. Thirteen subjects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The COVID-19 pandemic: an opportunity to strengthen telemedicine in low and middle-income countries

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic the healthcare systems of several countries came under strain and were even crippled, especially in LMICs, necessitating the exploration of alternate mechanisms for scaling-up healthcare services. Telemedicine can be an invaluable modality for complementing standard modes of pediatric healthcare delivery, not only during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Anterior interosseous nerve neuropathy in a patient with spinal cord injury: case report and literature review

Entrapment neuropathies, typically carpal tunnel syndrome and ulnar neuropathy, frequently occur in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). Upper limb impairments due to entrapment neuropathy can be particularly debilitating in this population. Anterior interosseous nerve (AIN) neuropathy has not been previously described in the SCI population. Case presentation. A 27-year-old...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Continuous cuffless monitoring of arterial blood pressure via graphene bioimpedance tattoos

Continuous monitoring of arterial blood pressure (BP) in non-clinical (ambulatory) settings is essential for understanding numerous health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases. Besides their importance in medical diagnosis, ambulatory BP monitoring platforms can advance disease correlation with individual behaviour, daily habits and lifestyle, potentially enabling analysis of root causes, prognosis and disease prevention. Although conventional ambulatory BP devices exist, they are uncomfortable, bulky and intrusive. Here we introduce a wearable continuous BP monitoring platform that is based on electrical bioimpedance and leverages atomically thin, self-adhesive, lightweight and unobtrusive graphene electronic tattoos as human bioelectronic interfaces. The graphene electronic tattoos are used to monitor arterial BP for >300"‰min, a period tenfold longer than reported in previous studies. The BP is recorded continuously and non-invasively, with an accuracy of 0.2"‰Â±"‰4.5"‰mm"‰Hg for diastolic pressures and 0.2"‰Â±"‰5.8"‰mm"‰Hg for systolic pressures, a performance equivalent to Grade A classification.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The show must go on. Reply to "Distinct functions of S-ketamine and R-ketamine in mediating biobehavioral processes of drug dependency: comments on Bonaventura et al" by Insop Shim

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Shim I. Distinct functions of S-ketamine and R-ketamine in mediating biobehavioral processes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection and characterization of latency stage of EBV and histopathological analysis of prostatic adenocarcinoma tissues

The pathophysiology of prostate cancer involves both genetic and acquired factors, including pathogens, such as viruses. A limited number of studies have shown the presence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in prostate cancer tissues. However, there is a dearth of data exploring EBV latency profile in prostate cancer, and the relationship of EBV with histopathological features of prostate cancer. In this study, prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) samples were screened for the presence of EBV, followed by the characterization of the EBV latency profile and analysis of histopathological parameters in EBV-positive and EBV-negative groups. A conventional PCR strategy was employed using virus-specific primers to screen EBV in 99 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) prostate cancer and 33 BPH samples received for histopathological analysis during the years 2019"“2020. Subsequently, cDNA samples were used in a qPCR array to analyze the expression of EBV latency-associated genes to map the latency profile EBV maintains in the samples. Finally, statistical analyses were performed to determine the correlation between EBV and several histopathological features of the samples. EBV was detected in 39% of prostate cancer and 24% of BPH samples. The histopathological analysis of prostate cancer samples identified all samples as prostatic adenocarcinoma of acinar type, while statistical analyses revealed EBV-positive samples to exhibit significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) Gleason major and total Gleason scores as compared to EBV-negative samples. In the EBV-positive samples, variable expression patterns of latency-associated genes were observed, where most of the samples exhibited EBV latency II/III-like profiles in prostate cancer, while latency-II-like profiles in BPH samples. This study suggests a high prevalence of EBV in prostate samples, where EBV exhibited latency II/III-like profiles. Furthermore, EBV-positive samples exhibited a higher Gleason score suggesting a possible link between EBV and the onset/progression of prostate cancers. However, future functional studies are required to understand the role of the EBV gene expression profile in the onset/progression of prostate cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Induced neural progenitor cells and iPS-neurons from major depressive disorder patients show altered bioenergetics and electrophysiological properties

The molecular pathomechanisms of major depressive disorder (MDD) are still not completely understood. Here, we follow the hypothesis, that mitochondria dysfunction which is inevitably associated with bioenergetic disbalance is a risk factor that contributes to the susceptibility of an individual to develop MDD. Thus, we investigated molecular mechanisms related to mitochondrial function in induced neuronal progenitor cells (NPCs) which were reprogrammed from fibroblasts of eight MDD patients and eight non-depressed controls. We found significantly lower maximal respiration rates, altered cytosolic basal calcium levels, and smaller soma size in NPCs derived from MDD patients. These findings are partially consistent with our earlier observations in MDD patient-derived fibroblasts. Furthermore, we differentiated MDD and control NPCs into iPS-neurons and analyzed their passive biophysical and active electrophysiological properties to investigate whether neuronal function can be related to altered mitochondrial activity and bioenergetics. Interestingly, MDD patient-derived iPS-neurons showed significantly lower membrane capacitance, a less hyperpolarized membrane potential, increased Na+ current density and increased spontaneous electrical activity. Our findings indicate that functional differences evident in fibroblasts derived from MDD patients are partially present after reprogramming to induced-NPCs, could relate to altered function of iPS-neurons and thus might be associated with the aetiology of major depressive disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Responsive materials architected in space and time

Rationally designed architected materials have attained previously untapped territories in materials property space. The properties and behaviours of architected materials need not be stagnant after fabrication; they can be encoded with a temporal degree of freedom such that they evolve over time. In this Review, we describe the variety of materials architected in both space and time, and their responses to various stimuli, including mechanical actuation, changes in temperature and chemical environment, and variations in electromagnetic fields. We highlight the additive manufacturing methods that can precisely prescribe complex geometries and local inhomogeneities to make such responsiveness possible. We discuss the emergent physics phenomena observed in architected materials that are analogous to those in classical materials, such as the formation and behaviour of defects, phase transformations and topologically protected properties. Finally, we offer a perspective on the future of architected materials that have a degree of intelligence through mechanical logic and artificial neural networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnified endoscopy with texture and color enhanced imaging with indigo carmine for superficial nonampullary duodenal tumor: a pilot study

This pilot study aimed to investigate the utility of texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) with magnified endoscopy (ME) for the preoperative diagnosis of superficial nonampullary duodenal epithelial tumors (SNADETs). We prospectively evaluated 12 SNADETs. The visibility for ME-TXI, ME with indigo carmine (ICME)-white-light imaging (WLI), ICME-TXI compared to ME-NBI (narrow-band imaging) was scored (+"‰2 to"‰âˆ’"‰2 ME-NBI was set as score 0) by 3 experts. Scores"‰+"‰2 and"‰+"‰1 were defined as improved visibility. The intra-observer and interobserver agreement for improved visibility of surface structure (SS) was evaluated. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictiveÂ value (PPV) for Vienna Classification (VCL) C4/5 associated with the preoperative diagnosis of ICME-TXI were analyzed. The SS visibility score of ICME-TXI was significantly higher than that of ME-NBI, ME-TXI, and ICME-WLI (P"‰<"‰0.001 respectively). The kappa coefficients of reliability for intra-observer and interobserver agreement for the SS visibility improvement with ICME-TXI were 0.96, 1.00, 1.00 and 0.70, 0.96, 0.96 respectively. All endoscopists preferred ICME-TXI for visualizing SS mostly for all lesions. The sensitivity, specificity, and PPV (%) of ICME-TXI for VCL C4/5 were 80, 66.7, and 63.2, respectively. ICME-TXI facilitates the visibility of the SS of SNADETs and may contribute to their preoperative diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Time-series analysis of blood pressure changes after the guideline update in 2019 and the coronavirus disease pandemic in 2020 using Japanese longitudinal data

We assessed blood pressure (BP) changes during fiscal years (April to March of the following year) 2015"“2020 to clarify the effect of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. We then considered BP in 2019 separately, as the Japanese hypertension guidelines were updated in 2019. The present retrospective cohort study extracted data from 157,510 Japanese individuals aged <75 years (mean age: 50.3 years, men: 67.5%) from the annual health check-up data of the DeSC database. The trends in BP were assessed using a repeated measures linear mixed model. After adjusting for the month of health check-ups to exclude seasonal BP variation, systolic BP linearly increased during fiscal years 2015"“2018. From the value estimated by the trend in 2015"“2018, systolic BP was lower by â‰¤1"‰mmHg in fiscal year 2019 among the treated participants. Meanwhile, systolic/diastolic BP (95% confidence interval) increased by 2.11 (1.97"“2.24)/1.05 (0.96"“1.14) mmHg for untreated women (n"‰="‰43,292), 1.60 (1.51"“1.70)/1.17 (1.11"“1.24) mmHg for untreated men (n"‰="‰88,479), 1.92 (1.60"“2.23)/0.46 (0.25"“0.67) mmHg for treated women (n"‰="‰7855), and 1.00 (0.79"“1.21)/0.39 (0.25"“0.53) mmHg for treated men (n"‰="‰17,884) in fiscal year 2020. These increases remained time-dependent covariates after adjustments for age, body mass index, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and blood sampling indices. Social change due to the pandemic might have increased BP by approximately 1"“2/0.5"“1"‰mmHg. Meanwhile, only a slight decrease in BP was observed immediately after the guideline update in Japan.
HEALTH
Nature.com

miRNAs as potential diagnostic biomarkers and pharmacogenomic indicators in psychiatric disorders

The heterogeneity of psychiatric disorders and the lack of reliable biomarkers for prediction and treatments follow-up pose difficulties towards recognition and understanding of the molecular basis of psychiatric diseases. However, several studies based on NGS approaches have shown that miRNAs could regulate gene expression during onset and disease progression and could serve as potential diagnostic and pharmacogenomics biomarkers during treatment. We provide herein a detailed overview of circulating miRNAs and their expression profiles as biomarkers in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder and their role in response to specific treatments. Bioinformatics analysis of miR-34a, miR-106, miR-134 and miR-132, which are common among SZ, BD and MDD patients, showed brain enrichment and involvement in the modulation of critical signaling pathways, which are often deregulated in psychiatric disorders. We propose that specific miRNAs support accurate diagnosis and effective precision treatment of psychiatric disorders.
HEALTH

