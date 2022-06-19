ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho welcomes 14 new U.S. citizens during World Refugee Day celebration

By Angela Kerndl
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho welcomed 14 new U.S. citizens to the Boise area Saturday as part of its World Refugee Day celebration. The city recognizing the courage and resilience they showed when forced to flee...

Cheri Monroe
4d ago

Welcome and thank you for coming the right way. Legally. My you prosper in you life ahead.

