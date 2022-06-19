ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local brewery saved Oregon's historic theater from demolition. Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition. Murph the Nerf mascot is dividing opinion on social …. Grabbing a drink at Rockford’s nature...

MyStateline.com

Loves Park unveils two new 'CRE8IV' murals

The stateline welcomed its two newest "CRE8IV" murals on Wednesday. Winnebago County property owners can now get adjacent …. Crash at Winnebago Corners leaves drivers with minor …. Illinois gas tax hikes frozen until January. Motorcyclist in ICU after Rockford hit-and-run Motorcyclist in ICU after Rockford hit-and-run “Art’s Happening Downtown”...
LOVES PARK, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois fireworks displays for 4th of July

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays. VERMILION COUNTY:Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown FairgroundsRossville – July 4 at Christman ParkDanville Boat Club – July 2Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer FieldsGao Grotto (Danville) […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Rockford nursing home hosts 'Senior Expo'

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation held its Second Annual Senior Expo on Tuesday. Rockford’s Davis Park to be demolished, renovated. Emily Bear to perform at Washington DC’s Fourth of …. Drive-by parade held for Loves...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Davis Park to be demolished, renovated

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford’s Davis Park is set to be revitalized, according to State Senator Steve Stadelman. The 34th District senator said on Facebook that “it’s time for Davis Park to live up to its potential of serving as Rockford’s central gathering and entertainment hub.” He has reportedly secured close to $3.5 million to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s Something Much Better Than Money to Give Illinois Panhandlers

Illinois has seen an increase in people begging for donations due in part to a federal court decision lifting a panhandling ban. There's a different way you can help. During your commute, I know you've likely encountered men, women, and even children, standing in the middle of busy intersections like Perryville Road and E. State Street in Rockford with signs asking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford blood center has a new home

A local blood bank celebrated the opening of a new donor center. Vigil held for 23-year-old murder victim in Freeport. Loves Park teacher receives Golden Apple scholarship. Belvidere’s zoo welcomes new wolf pup, and she needs …. Polish Fest returns to Rockford. Illinois Representative Kinzinger receives death …. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
My Magic GR

Interesting Pick: Here Is What The Illinois DNR Renamed Asian Carp

The Illinois DNR made an announcement on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 that they had made a pick for renaming the Asian carp. Asian carp is an invasive species that were originally imported to the United States in the 1970s as a way to control nuisance algal blooms in wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture ponds as well as for human food according to USGS.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County property owners can now get adjacent lots for free

A new program will reward good neighbors while fighting blight in Winnebago County. Winnebago County property owners can now get adjacent …. Crash at Winnebago Corners leaves drivers with minor …. Illinois gas tax hikes frozen until January. Loves Park unveils two new ‘CRE8IV’ murals. Motorcyclist in ICU...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Drive-by parade held for Loves Park teenager battling cancer

A local community showed its support for a Loves Park teenager battling cancer. Drive-by parade held for Loves Park teenager battling …. Winnebago County property owners can now get adjacent …. Crash at Winnebago Corners leaves drivers with minor …. Illinois gas tax hikes frozen until January. Loves Park unveils...
LOVES PARK, IL
Q985

Dinos and Dragons Will Take Over One Illinois Venue This August

I may be 40+ years old, but I am still fascinated by dinosaurs. Like most kids that are not my age, the T-Rex is my favorite. Honestly, my interest in them probably reignited when I had kids who became obsessed with them, but I still find it mind-boggling that these massive creatures once roamed the Earth and then completely died off.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford gas prices have fallen since last week

Gas prices in Rockford have fallen slightly in the last week. Drive-by parade held for Loves Park teenager battling …. Rockford’s Workforce Development mentees honored …. Kellogg to split into 3 companies: snacks, cereals, …. Police: Two charged with golf cart theft from Anderson …. Update: Amboy man shot...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash at Winnebago Corners leaves drivers with minor injuries

Two people were hurt when a flatbed truck and tractor trailer collided. Crash at Winnebago Corners leaves drivers with minor …. Winnebago County property owners can now get adjacent …. Illinois gas tax hikes frozen until January. Loves Park unveils two new ‘CRE8IV’ murals. Motorcyclist in ICU after...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
ktwb.com

Visit to the Badlands turns into a rescue for siblings from Illinois

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A hike in the Badlands turned into a rescue Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue was called to the tourist site after a 10-year-old boy and his sister fell into a ravine while hiking near their campground. A high angle rope rescue was executed. The siblings were rescued about two hours later with non-life-threatening injuries. The boy, visiting with his family from Illinois, was airlifted to a hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
geneseorepublic.com

Illinois could see controlled power outages this summer

As electricity demand across the Midwest climbs, the amount of power available to the grid servicing a large swath of Illinois has dipped, prompting regulators to warn of controlled outages during extreme summer weather. Rolling blackouts or brownouts typically associated with Western states may be necessary in Illinois and other...
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Illinois Sales Tax Holiday Coming for Back-to-School Shopping

If back-to-school shopping is on your to-do list, you’ll want to do yourself a favor: Mark Aug. 5-14 on your calendar. That’s the period that has been designated as a sales tax holiday in Illinois by the state’s Department of Revenue. That means you can purchase many items — not everything, but the list of eligible items is long — at a reduced rate of state sales tax. During that period, the state’s portion of sales tax is reduced from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent. Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item and certain school supplies used by students in the course of study. School supplies are not subject to the $125 threshold.
ILLINOIS STATE

