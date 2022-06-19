Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

If back-to-school shopping is on your to-do list, you’ll want to do yourself a favor: Mark Aug. 5-14 on your calendar. That’s the period that has been designated as a sales tax holiday in Illinois by the state’s Department of Revenue. That means you can purchase many items — not everything, but the list of eligible items is long — at a reduced rate of state sales tax. During that period, the state’s portion of sales tax is reduced from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent. Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item and certain school supplies used by students in the course of study. School supplies are not subject to the $125 threshold.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO