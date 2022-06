CHICAGO — Willie Wilson will give away another $2 million in gas and food to Chicagoans and people in the suburbs, he announced Tuesday. Wilson, a millionaire businessman who is running for mayor, has funded similar giveaways in recent months as inflation and gas prices have soared. He announced latest giveaway during a Tuesday news conference, saying free gas and grocery coupon will be available at events in coming weeks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO