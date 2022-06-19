ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers QB Trey Lance gets real on Deebo Samuel’s OTA appearance amid trade request

By Gerard Samillano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deebo Samuel’s trade request has been one of the biggest storylines in a drama-filled offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. The star wide receiver shocked the NFL world by demanding a trade a few months ago. Fans were anticipating which team would pull the trigger and trade for Samuel after that...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the 49ers in the 2022 NFL season

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to work on a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the franchise is set to move forward in a new direction in 2022. After making the NFC Championship last year, the Niners will have Trey Lance under center this season, signaling a significant change for the organization. In order for Lance to prosper in his first year as a starter, the Niners will need to see some big improvements from a handful of key players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl#Ota#American Football#Sports#Wichita#Qb
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Football
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Now the Last First-Rounder Unsigned

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sign first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett to his rookie deal. Now, with the New England Patriots signing offensive lineman Cole Strange, the Steelers quarterback is the last remaining first-round pick without a contract. Pickett was selected 20th overall by the Steelers this spring, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns RB Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his deal with the team and is hoping to secure a contract extension to remain in his hometown. “I was born and raised here,” Hunt told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’d love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with (Nick) Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson commented on joining a new team and city for the first time in his NFL career after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason. “It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ highly-suspicious photo from Dubs’ parade party goes completely viral

The Golden State Warriors players had a lot of fun during Monday’s championship parade, and it appears that their celebrations went well into the night. It also seems like Andrew Wiggins had much more fun than his other teammates. A highly-suspicious photo of the Warriors All-Star is currently making its rounds on social media. One […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ highly-suspicious photo from Dubs’ parade party goes completely viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patriots great Julian Edelman’s bold 8-word message to Rob Gronkowski after retirement

Julian Edelman had a lot of success with Rob Gronkowski when they were still playing together with the New England Patriots, and for him, the veteran TE is the best ever in his position. After Gronkowski officially announced his (second) retirement on Tuesday, tributes poured in for him. Tom Brady shared an emotional tribute for […] The post Patriots great Julian Edelman’s bold 8-word message to Rob Gronkowski after retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Offseason Ezekiel Elliott Photo

It's that time of year again. The Ezekiel Elliott hype train is off and running. The Dallas Cowboys running back is looking pretty thin in a new photoshoot. Some are wondering if he dropped a few pounds to get some of his burst back for the 2022 season. "Is it...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
97K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy