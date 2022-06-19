Chico Parents feel the impact of record inflation at the grocery store

Throw on some light layers, grab your sunglasses, and pack some extra water before you head out the door Thursday. We have clear skies across most of northern California to start your day, but some clouds have tracked north into the northern Sierra overnight. Radar returns also showed a couple areas of isolated showers popping up between Lassen and Plumas Counties in the overnight hours. We'll have the potential for pop up showers and thunderstorms in the northern Sierra in the morning and again from this afternoon through this evening. High pressure off the coast is the dominant feature in our weather pattern, and will continue to drive our sunny skies, dry weather, and hot temperatures for the majority of our region Thursday. Low pressure tracking east through southern to central California is driving enough moisture north to bring some cloud cover and the threat of thunderstorms to the northern Sierra through the day. The best chance for thunderstorms will stay to our south and off to our east. Sunny skies are expected to persist across the vast majority of northern California today, but partly cloudy skies will be likely at times in the Sierra. The south winds from yesterday helped our humidity to recover overnight, and that will allow for a drop in our fire danger back into the moderate range today. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to around 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 15mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 98 to 105 degree range in the valley, low 80's to mid 90's in the foothills, 80's in the Sierra, and upper 80's to mid 90's in the Northern Mountains Thursday afternoon. Looks like it's going to be a toasty day if you're trying to get out to enjoy the Shasta District Fair in Anderson, or the Thursday Night Market in Chico.

CHICO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO