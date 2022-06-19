ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Chico Parents feel the impact of record inflation at the grocery store

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Price Index shows that food prices have gone up by over 10 percent in the past...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Local businesses adjust amid price increases

CHICO, Calif. - President Biden is pushing Congress to suspend gas taxes for three months. Several businesses at a local farmers market said state and federal gas taxes have added to a growing list of struggles faced by small business owners. Some businesses such as Flick of the Whisk and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home designated as first wildfire prepared home in the nation

To get a designation you just have to meet the requirements listed right here by IBHS. You’ll have to pay about $100 for an inspection of the property and send yearly updates. The designation lasts 3 years and you can re-new it by getting another inspection. Paradise home designated...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Best Buy workers find holes in vans gas tanks

CHICO, Calif. - Best Buy workers say someone drilled holes into some Geek Squad vans to steal gasoline. It happened Tuesday morning at the Best Buy parking lot off Forest Avenue. Workers tell Action News Now their morning crew discovered 3/4 inch holes drilled into the tanks and gas spilled...
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Chico, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Chico, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Chico, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Williams, CA

Are you wondering about what to do in Williams, California?. Williams, originally known as Central, is a city in Colusa County with a total area of 5.4 square miles. Don't let its size fool you. You'll be surprised at how much there is to explore and experience in Williams, California.
WILLIAMS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty with the potential for mountain thunderstorms Thursday

Throw on some light layers, grab your sunglasses, and pack some extra water before you head out the door Thursday. We have clear skies across most of northern California to start your day, but some clouds have tracked north into the northern Sierra overnight. Radar returns also showed a couple areas of isolated showers popping up between Lassen and Plumas Counties in the overnight hours. We'll have the potential for pop up showers and thunderstorms in the northern Sierra in the morning and again from this afternoon through this evening. High pressure off the coast is the dominant feature in our weather pattern, and will continue to drive our sunny skies, dry weather, and hot temperatures for the majority of our region Thursday. Low pressure tracking east through southern to central California is driving enough moisture north to bring some cloud cover and the threat of thunderstorms to the northern Sierra through the day. The best chance for thunderstorms will stay to our south and off to our east. Sunny skies are expected to persist across the vast majority of northern California today, but partly cloudy skies will be likely at times in the Sierra. The south winds from yesterday helped our humidity to recover overnight, and that will allow for a drop in our fire danger back into the moderate range today. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to around 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 15mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 98 to 105 degree range in the valley, low 80's to mid 90's in the foothills, 80's in the Sierra, and upper 80's to mid 90's in the Northern Mountains Thursday afternoon. Looks like it's going to be a toasty day if you're trying to get out to enjoy the Shasta District Fair in Anderson, or the Thursday Night Market in Chico.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Dairy#Food Prices#Food Drink
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico to upgrade water drainage sites in Upper Park

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is about to begin upgrading water drainage at 43 sites in Upper Bidwell Park. Money from the state water board would fund the work which aims to stop sediment drainage into Big Chico Creek affecting water flow and salmon populations. It will also...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 Cohasset Road intersections to close near Chico airport Monday

CHICO, Calif. - The intersections of Cohasset Road and Boeing Avenue and Cohasset Road and Airpark Boulevard will be closing on Monday, according to the City of Chico. The city says the road will be closed as part of the ongoing Cohasset Road Widening Project. The Cohasset Road and Boeing...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County residents can sign up for water deliveries

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Drinking water deliveries will be provided to Butte County residents without access to clean water, the Butte County Office of Emergency Management announced on Wednesday. The first phase will provide 5,000 gallons per month to each household who have a storage tank. The second phase will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire contained near Cohasset

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire near Cohasset on Monday afternoon, according to the CAL FIRE Butte County Unit. CAL FIRE says the fire was burning in the area of Musty Buck Road. The fire was about 20 feet by 20 feet and was burning at a slow rate of spread.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Shasta District Fair

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County District Fair has been a staple of Northstate summers for well over a century, and it's returning to the fairgrounds once again!. The festivities will take place in Anderson at the Shasta District Fair & Event Center. Events begin on Wednesday, June 22, and will go through Saturday, June 25.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man riding an ATV in Oroville shot in the back in drive-by shooting

OROVILLE, Calif. -Oroville police are investigating an overnight shooting. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oroville. Alicia Rogers told Action News Now her husband, 41-year-old Bobby Rogers was shot in the back as he was riding his ATV on Olive Highway near Foothill Boulevard. She said he had...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound Highway 99 traffic slows down due to a crash north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A four-vehicle crash caused northbound Highway 99 traffic to slow down just north of Chico Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Highway 99 and Garner Lane around 3:30 p.m. One lane was blocked due to a pickup truck in the road. By about...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead in a vehicle parked at Five Mile Recreation Area

CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead at Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park late Wednesday night, police say. Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Five Mile Recreation Area parking lot for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. Police said the person was pronounced dead...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teenager pleads guilty to 2020 bike path shooting in Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old pled guilty on Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on the bike path near Rio Lindo Avenue in Chico in 2020, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Deshawn Kelley pled guilty to a crime he committed when he...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy