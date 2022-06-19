ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Pete Hegseth vows to send back Harvard University degree, writes 'return to sender' on diploma

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth is vowing to send back his Harvard University degree, and wrote "return to sender" on his diploma during Saturday's show. In Hegseth's book "American Crusade," he wrote a blunt message to Americans: "Stop supporting your alma mater!" "Stop now. Stop sending your...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 81

georgy porgy
3d ago

the amount of years you go to school has nothing to do with intelligence. I know High School dropouts that are way smarter than 50% of all college graduates.

Reply(1)
30
Shanna Gardner
4d ago

I was watching him this morning and that's not exactly what was said. It was a joke about his Univ. being "Woke".

Reply
25
talk'n2myself
4d ago

the right wing is pushing for a theocracy in America, you can't achieve that with an educated population, that's why countries ruled by sharia law don't allow their citizens to get a proper education

Reply(14)
18
Related
Fox News

Carol Swain: Wokeness has destroyed American colleges, turned them into 'indoctrination centers'

Former Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Carol Swain argued on Friday that wokeness in America’s universities is turning them classrooms into "indoctrination centers." "That is chilling in the sense that the universities have been destroyed. The university is over. The university is not a marketplace for ideas. It is an indoctrination center," Swain told "Fox & Friends."
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Hegseth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Delaware#College#Harvard University#Fox Friends Weekend#Americans#Conservatives
The Independent

Florida high school graduate uses ‘curly hair’ as code for ‘gay’ after being censored in commencement speech

Zander Moricz was the first openly gay student body president at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and when he stepped to the microphone at his school’s graduation on Sunday, he was determined to speak truthfully about his experiences — one way or another. Earlier in May, Mr Moricz — the youngest public plantiff in the lawsuit over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gill” law — tweeted that his school’s principal had called him into his office to tell Mr Moricz that his microphone would be cut off at graduation if he referenced his activism in his speech. “I am the...
OSPREY, FL
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

No record found of 'unlikely' claim Biden made to Naval Academy graduates that he had been 'appointed to the Academy in 1965'

A records search didn't turn up evidence for a claim President Joe Biden made last month when he told graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy he almost was one of them. The New York Post reported Tuesday that curators for the Delaware Historical Association in Wilmington went 'box-by-box' searching for Naval Academy nominations made by the late Delaware Sen. J. Caleb Boggs in the early to mid-1960s.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Dr. Ben Carson discusses Juneteenth and the importance of teaching history

Dr. Ben Carson illustrated the significance of teaching history properly during an appearance on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." Sunday marked Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the day slaves learned about the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in 1865. In regard to the holiday, Carson emphasized its importance noting "There’s so much progress that’s been made" since that time.
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

761K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy