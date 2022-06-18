6/18/22 Temporary Disinfectant Conversion from Chloramine to Free Chlorine
cityofpalestinetx.com
4 days ago
The City of Palestine public water system, (PWS) ID 0010001, will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on 06/18/2022 and continue through 07/05/2022. During this period, you may experience taste and...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A few counties in East Texas are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions. Active burn bans: Angelina County Henderson County Polk County Upshur County Upshur County residents are now under a burn ban, according to Gilmer Fire-Rescue. The issuing of the Upshur County burn ban is due to […]
Recent Texas A&M University-Commerce graduate Justin Florence was elected to the office of Mayor of Palestine, Texas in a special runoff election held June 18, 2022. Florence received 56.22 percent of the vote during the runoff and will serve a two-year term. He graduated from A&M-Commerce in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership. A 1995 graduate of Palestine High School, Florence is a lifelong resident of the city, and has served as a paramedic for more than 20 years, in addition to serving as a health science teacher at Palestine High School since 2016. Florence began his campaign for Mayor after being first elected to the City Council in 2021. Palestine is the county seat of Anderson County and is home to more than 18,000 people. The election results will be officially canvassed on June 27.
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The counties of Henderson and Upshur have enacted a burn ban. The Henderson County burn ban is effective for 30 days. It was voted in favor during Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting. The Upshur County Judge has prohibited all outdoor burning for ten days. The Lufkin...
Congratulations are in order for one of our East Texas cities that has officially made it onto the 2022 Safest Cities in Texas Report. Well done, Whitehouse, Texas!. The Safest Cities Report is completed each year and is based on data that has been calculated by utilizing crime statistics published by the FBI and compared to the individual city's "violent and property crime rates."
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May, was arrested again on Friday and charged with the same crimes in a neighboring county. Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges in addition to her current charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday […]
East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures. “[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We’re keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay,” said Hooper. H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle’s overall health will help get through the heat.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carnival rides, fried food and performing seals are making their way back to Tyler with the upcoming 106th year of the East Texas State Fair. East Texas State Fair President John Sykes said the setup will look similar to 2021, but with new surprises. The setup from 2021 had the same attractions, but it was condensed due to the construction of the W.T. Brookshire Convention Center. The convention center remains under construction, but Sykes said that would not be a deterrent.
We saw what happens when you do this sort of thing many times over thanks to Michael Crichton, Steven Spielberg, and "Jurassic Park." Apparently this Texas-based company and their Harvard cohorts aren't up to date on popular block buster movies. "For the first part, we actually have sequenced genomes from...
This might be the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever heard of in my life as a woman from Quitman, Texas was arrested after spitting on a corpse at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. While I have no idea what led up to this incident but in the end Laurie Lynn Hinds of Quitman, Texas was arrested and charged with Abuse of Corpse which is a felony.
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas town made the list of the 2022 safest cities in Texas. Whitehouse ranked at number 46, according to a Safest Cities report. Below you can find a list of the top 10 cities. Trophy Club (Dallas) Fulshear (Houston) Fairview (Dallas) Colleyville (Fortworth) Memorial Villages (Houston) Elgin Highland Village […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 16, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office began assisting the Kerrville Police Department in order to locate suspect John Thomas Martin IV. who was wanted for terroristic threats. According to a Facebook post by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was towards a local discount store regarding an […]
Little Texas, Lonestar, Restless Heart. In the twenty years between 1985 to 2005, these 'supergroups' of country music reigned supreme. Those bands were responsible for some thirty #1 hits and over 30,000,000 records sold. They also pulled in numerous ACM and CMA awards through those two decades as well. What about the number of fans they have entertained in concerts through the years? I'm guessing that could be well over 100 million.
TYLER, Texas — A 25-year-old Tyler woman will represent the region in this year’s Miss Texas USA pageant. Savannah Hudson, a Tyler High School graduate who was born and raised in Tyler, will represent East Texas in the pageant July 1 and 2 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared details about what they describe as a "wild chase" after officers spotted a wanted man and lead cops on a nearly 70 mile chase through many parts of East Texas ending just outside of Dallas. The Drama Began In Athens. According to police, Henderson...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Little League postseason is heating up in East Texas, and after beating Rose City West on Saturday, the Lufkin All-Stars did the same to Rose City East on Monday night in Tyler. Lufkin scored 10 runs in the 2nd inning, beating Tyler East 16-3 and advancing to the championship round […]
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning breaking into a Lindale-area home, where a woman and her two children were hiding, police say. The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from a third-party caller that said her daughter's boyfriend was breaking into a home located on the 16000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. The call was transferred to the Lindale Police Department, where it was passed back to SCSO at 1:43 a.m. after it was discovered that the residence was outside of the Lindale city limits.
Comments / 0