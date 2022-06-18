ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

6/18/22 Temporary Disinfectant Conversion from Chloramine to Free Chlorine

The City of Palestine public water system, (PWS) ID 0010001, will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on 06/18/2022 and continue through 07/05/2022. During this period, you may experience taste and...

KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Burn bans in effect in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A few counties in East Texas are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions. Active burn bans: Angelina County Henderson County Polk County Upshur County Upshur County residents are now under a burn ban, according to Gilmer Fire-Rescue. The issuing of the Upshur County burn ban is due to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
tamuc.edu

A&M-Commerce Alum Elected Mayor of Northeast Texas City

Recent Texas A&M University-Commerce graduate Justin Florence was elected to the office of Mayor of Palestine, Texas in a special runoff election held June 18, 2022. Florence received 56.22 percent of the vote during the runoff and will serve a two-year term. He graduated from A&M-Commerce in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership. A 1995 graduate of Palestine High School, Florence is a lifelong resident of the city, and has served as a paramedic for more than 20 years, in addition to serving as a health science teacher at Palestine High School since 2016. Florence began his campaign for Mayor after being first elected to the City Council in 2021. Palestine is the county seat of Anderson County and is home to more than 18,000 people. The election results will be officially canvassed on June 27.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina, Polk enact burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The counties of Henderson and Upshur have enacted a burn ban. The Henderson County burn ban is effective for 30 days. It was voted in favor during Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting. The Upshur County Judge has prohibited all outdoor burning for ten days. The Lufkin...
HENDERSON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Which East Texas City Actually Made the 2022 Safest Cities Report?

Congratulations are in order for one of our East Texas cities that has officially made it onto the 2022 Safest Cities in Texas Report. Well done, Whitehouse, Texas!. The Safest Cities Report is completed each year and is based on data that has been calculated by utilizing crime statistics published by the FBI and compared to the individual city's "violent and property crime rates."
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Owner says creation of Bella Vista venue off Lake Palestine ‘God thing’

East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures. “[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We’re keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay,” said Hooper. H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle’s overall health will help get through the heat.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

What to expect at the 106th annual East Texas State Fair

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carnival rides, fried food and performing seals are making their way back to Tyler with the upcoming 106th year of the East Texas State Fair. East Texas State Fair President John Sykes said the setup will look similar to 2021, but with new surprises. The setup from 2021 had the same attractions, but it was condensed due to the construction of the W.T. Brookshire Convention Center. The convention center remains under construction, but Sykes said that would not be a deterrent.
TYLER, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fugitive arrested for mass casualty threat

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 16, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office began assisting the Kerrville Police Department in order to locate suspect John Thomas Martin IV. who was wanted for terroristic threats. According to a Facebook post by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was towards a local discount store regarding an […]
KERR COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

They’ve Sold 30 Million Records And They’re Coming to Nacogdoches

Little Texas, Lonestar, Restless Heart. In the twenty years between 1985 to 2005, these 'supergroups' of country music reigned supreme. Those bands were responsible for some thirty #1 hits and over 30,000,000 records sold. They also pulled in numerous ACM and CMA awards through those two decades as well. What about the number of fans they have entertained in concerts through the years? I'm guessing that could be well over 100 million.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Tyler native represents East Texas in Miss Texas USA pageant

TYLER, Texas — A 25-year-old Tyler woman will represent the region in this year’s Miss Texas USA pageant. Savannah Hudson, a Tyler High School graduate who was born and raised in Tyler, will represent East Texas in the pageant July 1 and 2 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

POLICE: Man shot and killed breaking into a Lindale-area home with a woman, 2 children

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning breaking into a Lindale-area home, where a woman and her two children were hiding, police say. The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from a third-party caller that said her daughter's boyfriend was breaking into a home located on the 16000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. The call was transferred to the Lindale Police Department, where it was passed back to SCSO at 1:43 a.m. after it was discovered that the residence was outside of the Lindale city limits.
LINDALE, TX

