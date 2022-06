Goochland County is now located in the 5th U.S. Congressional district under the new U.S. Congressional map approved by the Virginia Supreme Court in late 2021. Since the candidates in the 5th District are running unopposed, there will be no 2022 midterm primary election today, Tuesday, June 21st in Goochland County.

