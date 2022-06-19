ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

No injuries in Columbia house fire

By Grant Palmer
krcgtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll residents were able to safely escape a Columbia house fire Saturday. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters were called to respond to the 200 block of Bittersweet Court for a reported...

Teen transported to hospital after head-on trail bike crash

HOWARD COUNTY — A Fayette teen was injured after crashing a trail bike head on into a vehicle in Howard County on Monday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the 15-year-old traveled into the opposite lane on County Road 423 and hit a Subaru Outback. The teen...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people were hurt Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Olivet Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Hanna N. Lee, 21, of Columbia, tried to cross Route The post Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Fulton Police warn of counterfeit wristband scam ahead of street fair

FULTON — The Fulton Police Department warned fairgoers about a scam involving counterfeit carnival wristbands Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the department. The Fulton Street Fair and Fun Time Shows said counterfeit wristbands were being sold ahead of the fair June 24-25. According to the post, valid...
FULTON, MO
Family receives their forever home thanks to Veterans United

Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
COLUMBIA, MO
Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Jefferson City mechanic gives tips on how to save gas

Jefferson City — With the national average for gas fluctuating around five dollars a gallon, many drivers are looking for ways to save at the pump. Richard Foster is the owner of Foster’s Transmission and Repair in Jefferson City. Foster said there’s a small thing you can do...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Crews work at night to mill, resurface 54 in Osage Beach

The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin to resurface Highway 54 through Osage Beach. The work will start at 7 pm Monday, June 20. Workers will work overnights, including some Fridays and Saturdays, until August. They will mill and resurface 54 from the Grand Glaize Bridge to the east of...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Eric Wilde appointed as Jefferson City Police Chief

The Jefferson City government appointed Captain Eric Wilde to the role of Police Chief in Tuesday’s city council meeting. After Mayor Carrie Tergin accepted City Administrator Steven Crowell's recommendation for police chief, the council voted unanimously to approve Wilde to the position. Crowell recommended Wilde in a letter last...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Homeless center, affordable housing among top priorities for Columbia commission

COLUMBIA — A meeting at Columbia city hall Wednesday evening revealed that homeless assistance and affordable housing are the two top priorities to residents of Columbia, according to a survey. The Housing and Community Development Commission meeting kicked off with an MU researcher presenting findings from the Community Development...
COLUMBIA, MO
Accidents
Public Safety
One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
American Red Cross experiencing blood and platelet shortage

Jefferson City — The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a platelet and plasma shortage. On its website, the organization said it sees about a 21-percent decline in donations around holidays. With Father’s Day in the books and the Fourth of July approaching, the Red Cross said this is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County

Maries Co., Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol reports Brian D. Bowser, 63, of Dixon, MO, hit a deer when he was traveling Westbound on Highway W near Dixon. According to the report Bowser was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson when he hit the deer. After impact, troopers say Bowser traveled The post One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
Pettis County Jail inmate treated for opioid withdrawl

An inmate at the Pettis County Jail is hospitalized for symptoms related to opioid withdrawal. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says corrections officers observed an inmate detoxing from opioids Sunday night. The inmate was taken to the hospital where she initially refused treatment. However, she began having seizures while being transported back to the jail and was returned to the hospital.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Boone County Group transitions to long-term recovery

(COLUMBIA, MO) - The Boone Impact Group is transitioning from disaster response to long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boone County Impact Group and through CoMoHelps provided $1,639,287 to over 40 local nonprofits and schools who needed COVID-19 relief assistance. This included food, rent, utilities, learning pods, and more.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Woman dies in 54 crash

An 84 – year old woman is dead after a two car accident on Highway – 54. Troopers say Mary Chegwidden was on Hammann drive when she pulled in front of a car driven by Shaun McClure of Eldon.
ELDON, MO

