Tyler man accused of shooting two 13-year-old girls gets trial date

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — A Tyler man accused of shooting two 13-year-old girls in March has been given a trial date.

Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, 18, still remains in the Smith County Jail after more than three months for several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $900,000.

Humphrey has been accused of shooting two 13-year-old girls on March 12 in the area of North Ross Street and West Bow Street. The girls were reportedly both shot one time each but have since recovered.

Humphrey’s trial date has been set for July 11 at 10 a.m.

