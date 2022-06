Ron Harper Jr. could be the first Rutgers player chosen in the NBA Draft since 2010, and head coach Steve Pikiell can’t wait to see what’s ahead for his former star. “We’re excited, we’ve been getting some really good feedback,” Pikiell said by phone ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft at Barclays Center. “We’re excited for him and we’re looking for him to have a great day on Thursday. It would be great for him and his family.”

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO