El Paso, TX

Newton’s four saves and Calvillo’s goal leads El Paso Locomotive FC to 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC

KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

HAMTRAMCK, Michigan (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive and Detroit City FC dueled to a 1-1 draw on national television (ESPN) on Saturday morning at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.

Locomotive midfielder Eric Calvillo scored the lone goal for the El Paso side. The goal came in the 32nd minute of the match. Locomotive head coach John Hutchinson’s high pressure tactics came in clutch and forced a Detroit turnover in their own half of the field. That is when Ricardo Zacarias put in a great ball to Calvillo, who had an excellent finish in the top right corner of the goal.

Calvillo’s second goal of the season got the Locomotive leveled at 1-1 after Detroit City FC’s Pato Botello Faz scored in the 23rd minute of the match.

The goal conceded by the Locomotive was one that was uncharacteristically of the squad, especially on the end of goalkeeper Evan Newton. After Detroit’s lone goal, Newton entered another level and stepped up in big moments for the Locomotive.

Newton made a pair of crucial saves in the 74th and 86th minutes of the match. Newton shut down two fantastic scoring opportunities for Detroit City FC.

Newton had four saves on the day against Detroit City FC over 90 minutes of play and was a big reason El Paso was able to steal a point on the road. In the last two matches, Newton has collected seven saves.

The match ended with a final score of 1-1. Both Locomotive and Detroit City FC were able to grab one point after Saturday’s match.

Up Next for El Paso Locomotive is a home match against New York Red Bulls II from the Eastern Conference. Kickoff is set for Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The first 1,500 fans through the gates at 6:30 p.m. MT will receive a limited-edition Locomotive blanket. Tickets are available online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets or by calling 915-235-GOAL.

Game Notes (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

– For the first time in El Paso Locomotive and USL Championship history, a regular season match was broadcast on ESPN.

– Midfielder Eric Calvillo recorded his second Locomotive goal of the season in his first game back since playing for the El Salvador Men’s National Team during the international window.

– Midfielder Emmanuel Sonupe made his return to the pitch for the first time since April. Having recovered from injury, Sonupe entered as a second half sub in the 65 th minute.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Detroit City FC
Date: June 18, 2022
Venue: Keyworth Stadium; Hamtramck, Michigan
Weather: 66F and sunny

Scoring Summary      1          2          F
El Paso Locomotive     1          0          1
Detroit City FC             1          0          1

DET – Pato Botello-Faz, 23’
ELP – Eric Calvillo (Ricardo Zacarias), 32’

Lineups:
El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Yuma, Matt Bahner, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Eric Calvillo (Sebastian Velasquez, 65’) , Nicholas Hinds (Emmanuel Sonupe, 65’) , Aaron Gomez, Ricardo Zacarias (Christiano Francois, 45’)

Subs not used: Philipp Beigl, Shavon John-Brown, Ander Egiluz, Noe Coutino

Detroit City FC (3-4-1-2): Nathan Steinwascher, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Karl Ouimette, Deklan Wynne, Maximilliano Rodriguez (Rhys Williams, 87′) , Abdoulaye Diop, Michael Bryant, Connor Rutz, Antoine Hoppenot, Pato Botello Faz (Francis Atuahene, 79′)

Subs not used: Ryan Shellow, Brad Dunwell, Billy Forbes, Barnabas Tanyi, Macky Diop

Stats Summary: ELP | DET
Shots: 13 | 17
Shots on Goal: 7 | 5
Saves:  4 | 6
Corner Kicks: 2 | 8
Fouls: 12 | 11
Offside: 1 | 4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:
DET – Devon Amoo-Mensah (Caution), 18’
DET – Abdoulaye Diop (Caution), 29’
ELP – Yuma (Caution), 67’

